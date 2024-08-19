Immutable Gears Up for Gamescom with Game Showcase Alongside Space Nation and Auto Legends

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, a leading developer of Web3 gaming solutions, is thrilled to announce its presence at Gamescom 2024 alongside industry partners Space Nation and Auto Legends. The premier gaming event will be the stage for showcasing the future of gaming with playable demos and exclusive access to upcoming Web3 titles.

"Immutable and our partner studios have been hard at work creating some of the most exciting next-generation titles coming to web3 and we've saved some of the best for Gamescom," said Robbie Ferguson, President of Immutable. "We cannot wait for players to go hands-on with some of our upcoming projects and experience how the integration of blockchain can create brand new experiences players have never seen before."

Gamescom attendees will be given access to a host of upcoming games that are currently being built on Immutable, including the highly anticipated racing title Auto Legends and the incredibly ambitious space exploration adventure game, Space Nation . Additionally, Immutable will showcase its vast ecosystem of upcoming games through independent activations at Gamescom, which include The Bornless , Badmad Robots and Pixelmon .

Auto Legends Revs Up Closed Beta at Gamescom

The team that brought you three back-to-back #1 car games is now bringing forward the next big automotive franchise. Forged from the passion for cars, Auto Legends is a game where car enthusiasts can embark on their journey to becoming an automotive legend. With real-life brand involvement from the biggest automotive brands in the world, Auto Legends is the most authentic car enthusiast experience, giving millions of game players a chance to be recognized as the legends that they are. With the initial play environment set in Southern California, players race in various formats earning XP (PVE), fan following (PVP), cash, leaderboard status, and rare car parts.

Making a public debut at Gamescom (Booth: 10.1- E-010), Auto Legends is currently in a closed Alpha stage and accepting registrations for early Beta access on their website.

Space Nation Prepares for Liftoff with Soft Launch on the Horizon

Space Nation is set to ignite the gaming world with an exclusive dungeon experience at Gamescom. Players will be able to choose from a variety of spaceships, each with its own unique abilities and characteristics, as they embark on a 10-minute adrenaline-pumping challenge. Face off against elite mobs in intense, fast-paced space combat that will put your skills to the test. Lastly, prepare to confront a boss at the climax of battle. Gamescom attendees will also have the unique opportunity to participate in the Closed Beta 2.0 of Space Nation, offering a first look at this highly anticipated MMORPG. In partnership with Immutable, Space Nation is gearing up for a soft launch shortly after the event, with the official release date to be announced soon.

Immutable Ushers in The Age of Abstraction

Gamescom 2024 marks an important moment as the industry enters "The Age of Abstraction". Immutable is powered by the vision of a future where the underlying blockchain technology seamlessly integrates into the gaming experience, allowing players to enjoy the benefits of Web3 ownership without realizing it's there. The key to mainstream adoption lies in creating games that are fun and engaging, where the game's mechanics are intuitive and rewarding, and the blockchain itself fades into the background. Immutable's Gamescom presence is a testament to this philosophy.

Come chat with the Immutable team about any of the 380 games signed to Immutable and how they are integrating blockchain into gaming with seamless interaction between players and the network

Booth Locations at Gamescom

Immutable featuring Space Nation and Auto Legends: Hall 10.1, Stand E-010

The Bornless: Hall 10.1, Stand E-080

Pixelmon: Hall 10.1 Booth C-049

Badmad Robots: Hall 10.1 C-033

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutable's gaming platform and has onboarded over 380+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum without sacrificing player experience. Immutable delivers the first zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community, including Immutable X, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Space Nation

Space Nation Online, is an extraordinary space opera MMORPG that pushes the boundaries of gaming. With a strong emphasis on fun and immersive gameplay, the team seamlessly integrates innovative Web3 concepts and technologies to elevate the player experience. Founded by gaming industry veterans Jerome Wu and Tony Tang, alongside Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roland Emmerich and media entrepreneur Marco Weber, Space Nation Inc. is committed to delivering exceptional interactive entertainment that captivates audiences worldwide.

For more information visit us at https://spacenation.online/

About Auto Legends

Autoverse Studios is an innovative developer and publisher of PC and mobile games. Founded in 2022, Autoverse is headquartered near Los Angeles, California. Auto Legends will be available worldwide on various platforms including PC, Mac, and mobile on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Auto Legends, "Unleash Your Inner Car Enthusiast."

For more information, visit us at www.AutoLegends.com

About The Bornless

Packed with dark secrets, deep lore, and a competitive shooter gameplay experience, this game is available on PC. Players will be tasked with competing against rival players, conjuring demons to aid in combat, building factions, and utilizing strategic planning and resource management to survive in a Lovecraftian world.

For more information, visit us at The Bornless

About Badmad Robots

BADMAD ROBOTS is an intense and fun team-based free-to-play multiplayer shooter.

Fight hard to survive on streets overrun by broken violent robots in a brutal post-human society.

For more information, visit us at Badmad Robots

About Pixelmon

LiquidX Group is a high conviction, high touch venture studio focused on building application-layer blockchain companies. Pixelmon is a decentralized web3 gaming IP featuring mysterious creatures called Pixelmon that live in the mythical world of Nova Thera. Players take on the role of Trainers, who become companions with their Pixelmons and train them to achieve victory. Hinging on strong community interactions and meticulous execution of its lore, Pixelmon further incentivizes players with NFTs that have fractional IP benefits. Holders of these NFTs have ownership rights over a portion of that item's or character's IP.

For more information, please visit: https://www.liquidxgroup.xyz

