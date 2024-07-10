Immutable Poised for Asian Expansion with Strategic Partnerships

SYDNEY, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading blockchain technology company focused on building next-generation Web3 games, today announced a series of strategic partnerships with prominent Asian companies DM2C , and QAQA (BLOCKSMITH & Co), following their recent partnership with Netmarble's web3 subsidiary, MARBLEX . These collaborations represent a significant milestone in Immutable's expansion into the thriving Asian market, renowned for its enthusiastic gaming communities and swift technological adoption.

Announced today, soon QAQA users can enjoy a "quiz to earn" experience while garnering knowledge of web3, blockchain, and the Immutable ecosystem. The next quiz featuring Immutable will be live in August, offering a bilingual experience in Japanese and English with prizes of up to 1000 USD in tokens. This collaboration between QAQA and Immutable bridges the gap between traditional gamers in Japan and the exciting world of web3 and blockchain gaming. Combining Immutable's dedicated web3 gaming community with QAQA's enormous player base and partnerships with industry giants like Warner Bros. Japan, TOEI ADVERTISING, and SEGA Games, this initiative brings together a diverse range of gamers.

"I'm thrilled to announce this partnership with Immutable," said Tetsuya Sanada, Founder and CEO at BLOCKSMITH&Co. "This collaboration is a perfect match, bringing together our extensive non-web3 user base with Immutable's strong web3 community. I believe this fusion of web3 and non-web3 communities will accelerate our mission of making web3 accessible to everyone. We are excited to explore new avenues for collaboration, including cross-chain interoperability for future games and apps."

DM2C, DMM's web3 arm, and Immutable have announced partnered initiatives including joint promotional events and collaborations between Immutable's popular title 'Gods Unchained,' DM2C Studio's upcoming NFT trading card game 'KAMIYAGURA,' and the digital prize crane game 'BOUNTY HUNTERS', are both part of the 'Seamoon Protocol' project set to be released this year. The partnership between DM2C and Immutable unlocks a powerful engine for global expansion in the web3 gaming space. By combining their marketing efforts and operational expertise, these two companies can significantly accelerate growth. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both DM2C's strong presence in the Asia-Pacific market and Immutable's established user base in English-speaking regions. As a byproduct, this strategic partnership facilitates cross-platform user referrals, further enhancing marketing reach for all involved.

Kasaki Nagato, CEO of DM2C Studio stated, "As part of DMM group, we have established a user base of over 41 million primarily in Asia. Through this partnership with Immutable, we aim to combine DMM's expertise in building a web2 user base in Asia with Immutable's know-how in creating web3-focused communities in Western countries to deliver an unprecedented experience to users."

These collaborations follow the most recent partnership between South Korea's MARBLEX, Netmarble's web3 subsidiary, announcing the full migration from Klaytn Layer 1 to Immutable zkEVM and a 20 million "Ecosystem Boost Program" along with Netmarble IP, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, A3: Still Alive and Meta World: My City. "The Asian market represents a tremendous opportunity for the future of web3 gaming," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. "By partnering with these industry leaders, we will empower developers, educate users, and ultimately build a thriving web3 gaming ecosystem in the region."

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutables gaming platform and has onboarded over 380+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised USD 300M+ from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About QAQA

QAQA is a new type of quiz-based social media developed by BLOCKSMITH & Co. This app incorporates web3 elements, providing users with crypto rewards through in-game coins.

One of the unique features of QAQA is that the quizzes themselves are marketing content. Users can naturally engage with the advertising content through quizzes without skipping ads, making it an effective marketing tool for companies. This new advertising model has attracted many major traditional companies, such as Warner Brothers Japan, to participate in QAQA.

QAQA aims to bridge the gap between non-web3 and web3, supporting users in becoming familiar with and understanding blockchain technology. This allows users to enjoy quizzes and provides opportunities to earn cryptocurrency and learn about the latest technologies.

The mission of QAQA and BLOCKSMITH&Co. is "web3 for everyone", which means leading non web3 users into the web3 space. QAQA and BLOCKSMITH & Co. will continue to strive to truly realize the vision of "web3 for everyone" and provide users with further innovation and the best experience.

About DM2C

DM2C Studio is a DMM Group subsidiary established in January 2023 with the aim of developing Web3 businesses. DMM Group is one of Japan's largest entertainment companies, boasting over 60 businesses, a user base of over 41 million members, and sales exceeding 340 billion yen.

In 2023, DM2C Studio launched the Web3 project "Seamoon Protocol" to provide a new entertainment experience in digital spaces using its unique token "DM2P". With "DM2P", DM2C Studio plans to offer various products to enrich everyday life, including Web3 games, entertainment content, and financial services such as lending services.

In 2024, DM2C Studio plans to release several projects including the NFT game "Coin Musume," featuring idol characters inspired by cryptocurrencies; the turn-based strategy game "Kyrie & Terra" from Thailand; the blockchain game "Kanpani☆Girls RE: BLOOM," a follow-up to the game played by 2.5 million people; the full-fledged NFT trading card game "Kamiyagura"; and the digital prize online crane game "Bounty Hunters."

SOURCE Immutable