IMP Labeling Workflows That Reduce Relabeling Risk and Start-Up Delays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how centralized IMP labeling workflows can help reduce relabeling risk, rework and study start-up delays. The featured speakers will share practical ways to manage the full labeling process in one controlled pathway, from label text and translation to review, proofing, printing, release and distribution. Attendees will gain insight into how clear ownership, standardized label text, role-based approvals, country-specific planning and audit-ready documentation can improve visibility, accountability and compliance across clinical trial supply operations.

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigational medicinal product (IMP) labeling sits at the heart of clinical trial supply, impacting departments across pharmaceutical organizations, from clinical operations and regulatory affairs to quality assurance and beyond. When labeling activities are managed across multiple systems, vendors and stakeholders, teams often face avoidable rework, conflicting label text versions, delayed translations, unclear approval pathways and change control gaps that can delay site activation or trigger costly relabeling.

This webinar will share firsthand experiences in centralizing the IMP labeling workflow to create a single, controlled pathway from label content creation through translation, regulatory alignment, artwork, proofing, print, release and distribution. The featured speakers will outline practical operating models that improve visibility and accountability. These include defining a "single source of truth" for label text, standardizing templates and phrasing libraries, establishing clear review and approval roles and building timelines that account for country-specific requirements.

Attendees will learn how centralized workflows can reduce cycle times while strengthening compliance, particularly for multilingual labeling, updates driven by amendments and global studies with staggered country start-ups. Real-world pitfalls and proven controls will also be covered, including versioning rules, translation handoffs, audit-ready documentation and KPI tracking to help prevent last-minute firefighting.

Register for this webinar to learn how labeling workflows can reduce IMP errors, strengthen compliance and support faster study start-up.

Join Amalie Engemand Henriksen, Director, Global Clinical Drug Supply, Genmab A/S; Sandeep Anne, Senior Director, Head of Clinical Trial Supplies, Jazz Pharmaceuticals; James Bardsley, Independent Consultant; and (Moderator) Alyssa Ogunnowo, Director of Label, Regulatory and Medical Writing Solutions, TransPerfect Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Monday, June 08, 2026, at 11 am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit IMP Labeling Workflows That Reduce Relabeling Risk and Start-Up Delays.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Soumya Shashikumar

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks