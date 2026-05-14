Improve Fill-Finish Yield for Today's High-Value Drug Products, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how aseptic fill-finish strategies can help reduce product loss and improve yield for high-value drug products. The featured speakers will examine where volume loss occurs during sterile manufacturing, from formulation and filtration to filling, and share ways to preserve more product without compromising quality or compliance. Attendees will also learn which commonly used approaches can increase risk, and how equipment choices, process settings and operational techniques can support small-batch fills involving rare or expensive APIs.

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of biologics and complex drug products entering clinical trials and the market is rising, and many of the active ingredients are either incredibly expensive or time-consuming to produce. High-value drug products, like these, can cost upwards of $500,000 for only a liter of drug product, the same volume that many fill-finish CDMOs will tell their clients to expect to lose during their drug manufacture.

The standard volume losses many manufacturers consider "acceptable" are no longer sustainable, especially for small-batch, high-value therapies. This webinar addresses product loss in aseptic fill-finish and outlines practical ways to preserve more drug product.

Why does product loss occur in aseptic fill-finish, and how can a CDMO overcome material constraints to preserve as much drug product as possible for clients with rare or expensive APIs? In this webinar, the featured speakers will examine the key drivers of product loss during sterile fill-finish and outline practical, experience-based solutions to mitigate them. Attendees will gain insight into how equipment selection, process parameters and operational techniques can be optimized to preserve valuable drug product, while also maintaining quality and regulatory compliance.

The session will also highlight commonly used, but high-risk, approaches that can ultimately do more harm than good. Finally, attendees will learn about an innovative fill-finish approach that can further increase product yield in small-batch fills and provide actionable guidance to help you reduce waste, control costs and maximize yield.

Register for this webinar to learn how fill-finish strategies can reduce product loss, protect yield and support compliant manufacturing for high-value drug products.

Join experts from Sharp Sterile Manufacturing, Tyler Rush, VP of Manufacturing, Special Projects; and Xufeng Sun, VP, Manufacturing Science and Technology, for the live webinar on Monday, June 08, 2026, at 11 am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Fill-Finish Yield for Today's High-Value Drug Products.

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