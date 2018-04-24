Impact Appoints New Managing Director EMEA to Drive Growth

Today, Impact, a natively-integrated suite of products for fraud detection, marketing attribution and analytics, and creating and optimizing performance partnerships, announces the appointment of Florian Gramshammer as Managing Director, EMEA. Gramshammer has held senior positions in companies such as CJ Affiliate by Conversant, Gartner, and most recently, Managing Director of IgnitionOne. With 17 years of marketing and ad tech leadership, Gramshammer will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the commercial and client services teams. He will also be responsible for the development and execution of Impact's European growth plan following the recent re-brand Impact announced globally.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656461/Impact_Logo.jpg )



"Impact has more than doubled its volume year-over-year, expanded our team in the UK, and made major moves in bolstering our suite of products, including the native integration of two acquisitions - Forensiq and ClearSaleing," said David Yovanno, CEO, Impact. "Florian has unique domain expertise in performance partnerships, as well as both martech and adtech. He has an exemplary and proven track record in leadership across both sales and client service teams in EMEA."

"Impact has recently announced a full re-brand of the business and product suites, and it is an incredibly exciting time to be joining a business that is accelerating growth on a strong platform. I am excited to join the EMEA team and spearhead the growth plans across UK and EMEA," said Gramshammer.

Based in Impact's London office, Gramshammer will report to Impact CEO, David Yovanno.

About Impact:

Impact is a marketing technology company helping brands grow by optimizing their paid marketing and media spend. The Impact platform was designed to respond to marketers' demands for simplicity, transparency, performance, and confidence to drive growth through marketing. Impact's platform is the first native integration of leading solutions to stop ad fraud, enable more confident decisions through media measurement, attribution, and mix optimization, and create new performance partnerships, including with influencers and strategic partners.

Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 300 employees and seven offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit http://www.Impact.com.

SOURCE Impact