Impact Climate Technologies Acquires Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia, Expanding Southeast Presence

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) announced today that it has acquired Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia, an Alpharetta, Georgia based company specializing in cooling towers, heat exchangers, boilers, water filtration, and related HVAC equipment and services. The company serves customers throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

The acquisition expands ICT's presence in the Southeast and adds specialized thermal expertise to its growing portfolio of operating companies.

Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia has established a strong reputation for technical expertise, responsive service, and long-standing customer relationships. The company's capabilities align with ICT's strategy of partnering with established businesses while preserving their leadership teams and local cultures.

"Joining Impact Climate Technologies is an exciting next step for our team," said Dan Kelly, president of Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia. "We've built a strong foundation in the Georgia market, and this partnership allows us to continue serving customers while gaining access to resources that support our long-term growth."

Over the past year, ICT has expanded rapidly, growing its family of companies and extending its footprint across multiple regions of the U.S. The addition of Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia strengthens ICT's ability to support customers with local expertise backed by national scale.

"We're excited to welcome Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia to Impact Climate Technologies," said John Moon, CEO of ICT. "Their expertise and strong customer relationships make them a great fit for our organization, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Heat Transfer Systems of Georgia will continue to operate under its existing name and leadership.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions. ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

