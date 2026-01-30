Impact Climate Technologies Acquires Larry Wunsch & Associates, Inc.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading HVAC holding company, today announced the acquisition of Larry Wunsch & Associates, Inc. (LWA), a respected commercial HVAC and plumbing equipment representative and distributor based in San Antonio, Texas.

Founded in 1985, LWA represents and distributes hydronic products from leading manufacturers to consulting engineers, contractors, supply houses, end users, and military installations. The company operates from facilities in San Antonio and Austin and is known for its technical expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and commitment to service excellence.

"We are pleased to welcome Larry Wunsch & Associates to Impact Climate Technologies," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "LWA has built an outstanding reputation through deep market knowledge, trusted manufacturer partnerships, and a strong customer-first culture. Their values and approach align well with ICT's mission to support exceptional HVAC businesses while helping them grow and scale."

LWA will continue to operate under its existing name and leadership, maintaining its culture and customer focus. Through the partnership, ICT will provide strategic, operational, and sales resources designed to support continued growth and expanded capabilities.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for our employees, our customers, and our manufacturing partners," said Scott Wunsch, president of Larry Wunsch & Associates, Inc. "ICT's experience and resources will allow us to strengthen our operations and broaden our reach while continuing to deliver the high level of service and technical support our customers expect."

The acquisition expands ICT's presence in Texas and reinforces its strategy of partnering with established, high-performing HVAC organizations that share a long-term commitment to excellence.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions. ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies