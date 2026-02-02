Impact Climate Technologies Launches ImpactIQ™ -- a Proprietary AI Platform Advancing the Future of Commercial HVAC Estimating

ICT's AI-powered takeoff platform reflects a long-term vision for data-driven operations and higher-value client engagement

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), one of the most prominent and influential distributors in the commercial HVAC industry, today announced the launch of ImpactIQ™, a proprietary, AI-powered takeoff platform designed to modernize HVAC estimating and set a new standard for how intelligence, scale, and expertise are applied across the construction lifecycle.

ImpactIQ™ is ICT’s new proprietary AI-powered takeoff platform, designed to modernize commercial HVAC estimating. Developed exclusively for ICT in collaboration with Artefact and trained on decades of proprietary project data, ImpactIQ™ streamlines internal workflows and helps ICT teams deliver smarter, more responsive solutions for clients.

Developed exclusively for ICT through a strategic collaboration with Artefact, a global leader in data and AI solutions, ImpactIQ™ represents a foundational step in ICT's broader strategy to embed advanced intelligence into its operations. By automating one of the most time-intensive stages of the pricing process, takeoff generation during early project evaluation, the platform enables ICT teams to operate with greater speed, consistency, and insight, while focusing more deeply on solution design and client support.

"ImpactIQ™ is not just a technology deployment, it's a reflection of how we see the future of our industry," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "As the scale and complexity of commercial HVAC projects continue to grow, distributors must evolve beyond manual processes and fragmented systems. We are investing in proprietary intelligence that allows our teams to work smarter, respond faster, and deliver more value to our clients over the long term."

ImpactIQ™ is being deployed within ICT's operations to support internal estimating and pricing workflows. Unlike off-the-shelf automation tools, the platform was architected specifically around ICT's operational standards, estimating practices, and long-term growth strategy, ensuring it complements how ICT works today while providing a foundation for future capabilities.

As a market-leading commercial HVAC distributor, ICT was uniquely positioned to power ImpactIQ™ with thousands of proprietary data points drawn from decades of completed projects and estimating history across its network. This depth of real-world data enables advanced AI models to be trained on authentic industry conditions, symbol standards, and project complexity, resulting in greater accuracy, consistency, and confidence for estimating teams.

Artefact partnered closely with ICT throughout the design and development process, contributing deep data science and AI engineering expertise while working from requirements defined and guided by ICT's operational leadership.

"From the outset, this engagement was about building something truly differentiated for ICT," said Abdul Zamerli, Senior Partner, AI & Strategy at Artefact. "By co-creating a solution that combines ICT's unmatched industry data and operational expertise with advanced AI capabilities, we transformed a manual bottleneck into a scalable, proprietary platform that delivers immediate business value and long-term competitive advantage."

ImpactIQ™ combines advanced image recognition, blueprint intelligence, and generative AI to streamline HVAC construction bidding. Core capabilities include:

AI-driven symbol and label detection: Image recognition models trained on ICT's proprietary data detect and count HVAC symbols across complex blueprint PDFs with speed and precision.





Blueprint intelligence and GenAI "chat with blueprint": Automated segmentation of specifications, schedules, and notes, with the ability to query technical and scope details directly from drawings.





End-to-end workflow integration: Seamless deployment within ICT's existing business systems to support adoption, efficiency, and real-time responsiveness.

Looking ahead, ICT views ImpactIQ™ as an evolving platform. Planned enhancements include expanded estimating intelligence, deeper operational insights, and additional capabilities that further connect data, expertise, and decision-making across the organization, reinforcing ICT's commitment to continuous improvement and leadership in a rapidly evolving HVAC landscape.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies