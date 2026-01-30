Impact Climate Technologies Appoints Mark Schnetzka Senior Vice President of Sales and Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a premier HVAC holding company, today announced the appointment of Mark Schnetzka as senior vice president of sales and solutions, a newly created role focused on accelerating organic growth, strengthening operational performance, and expanding solutions capabilities across ICT's portfolio of companies.

Mark Schnetzka - Impact Climate Technologies, Senior Vice President of Sales and Solutions

Schnetzka will report to John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies, and work closely with executive and operating leadership to help shape and execute the company's commercial strategy. He will provide leadership across sales, service, and solutions functions, with responsibility for driving sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term value creation across ICT's regional businesses.

"Mark brings deep HVAC industry experience, strong operational discipline, and a proven ability to lead complex sales and solutions organizations," Moon said. "As we continue to invest in our affiliate companies, his leadership will play a key role in helping us scale responsibly while preserving the unique cultures that define our businesses."

Schnetzka brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial HVAC, energy services, and building solutions. Most recently, he served as general manager of sales and operations at Daikin Applied Americas, where he led a multi-state business spanning equipment, service, solutions, and parts. During his tenure, he helped drive consistent revenue growth and improved operating performance through strategic planning, organizational alignment, and disciplined execution.

Prior to Daikin, Schnetzka held a series of senior leadership roles at Trane, including director of energy services contracting for North America, as well as district and regional leadership positions. His background includes building and scaling energy performance contracting businesses, leading owner-focused sales initiatives, and contributing to the development of sales and leadership programs deployed across North America.

At ICT, Schnetzka will focus on advancing organic growth strategies, strengthening existing manufacturer and supplier partnerships while developing new relationships, expanding service and solutions offerings, and supporting affiliate companies with sales and operational leadership.

"I'm excited to join Impact Climate Technologies at a time of strong momentum," Schnetzka said. "ICT's model of collaboration, combined with its commitment to preserving affiliate cultures, creates a powerful platform for growth. I look forward to working with John and the broader team to continue delivering value to customers."

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions. ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

