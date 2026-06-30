Impact Climate Technologies Appoints HVAC Industry Veteran Trenton Yarbrough Senior Vice President of Sales and Solutions (North)

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading provider of commercial HVAC solutions, today announced the appointment of Trenton Yarbrough as Senior Vice President of Sales and Solutions (North).

Trenton Yarbrough, Senior Vice President of Sales and Solutions (North), Impact Climate Technologies.

Yarbrough brings more than 20 years of commercial HVAC industry leadership experience spanning engineering, product development, sales, marketing, and business strategy. Having advanced through a broad range of leadership roles throughout his career, he offers a unique combination of technical expertise and commercial insight that will support ICT's continued growth.

In his new role, Yarbrough will lead ICT's northern sales and solutions organization, driving commercial growth and strengthening customer and channel partnerships across the region. Yarbrough's appointment completes ICT's regional Sales and Solutions leadership team, creating a strong North and South structure designed to enhance customer engagement, accelerate growth, and support the company's expanding portfolio of HVAC businesses.

"Trenton is a highly respected leader whose unique combination of engineering expertise, commercial leadership, and deep industry relationships makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "His proven ability to connect innovation with market needs, develop high-performing teams, and create value for customers aligns perfectly with ICT's vision for the future. We are excited to welcome Trenton and look forward to the impact he will have on our organization, our affiliates, and our customers."

Yarbrough spent the majority of his career with Titus, where he held leadership positions across product management, engineering, sales, and product development. During his tenure, he helped drive sustained revenue growth, led product portfolio expansion initiatives, strengthened manufacturer representative relationships, and advanced commercialization strategies across the business. His progression through both technical and commercial leadership roles provided a comprehensive understanding of the HVAC industry and the needs of engineers, contractors, distributors, and end users.

Most recently, Yarbrough served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. (ADTi), where he led enterprise-wide sales and marketing strategy across a multi-brand air distribution portfolio generating more than $800 million in revenue. There, he further strengthened his track record of driving growth, expanding market engagement, and building high-performing commercial organizations.

"ICT has built an outstanding network of businesses and a strong reputation for supporting its affiliates and customers across the HVAC industry," said Yarbrough. "I am excited to join the team and help advance the company's growth strategy, strengthen relationships across our network, and create new opportunities throughout the markets we serve."

Yarbrough holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Design Engineering Technology from the University of North Texas and is a Dallas native.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is building a national network of HVAC businesses serving the commercial market. The company brings together top-tier organizations to advance innovation and performance. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides access to shared assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. Through its network of HVAC experts with deep industry knowledge, ICT enables its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver advanced solutions.

ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising on $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies