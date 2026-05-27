Impact Climate Technologies Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Delta T Equipment in Houston

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading provider in the commercial HVAC industry, today announced the acquisition of Delta T Equipment, a Houston-based manufacturers' representative recognized for its technical expertise, strong customer partnerships, and service-focused approach within the HVAC market.

The acquisition further strengthens ICT's presence in Texas and enhances its ability to support customers, engineers, contractors, and manufacturing partners in key regional markets. With the addition of Delta T Equipment, ICT continues to expand its national network of specialized HVAC businesses focused on delivering local expertise and long-term value.

"Delta T Equipment has built an outstanding reputation through technical knowledge, responsiveness, and strong relationships across the industry," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "Their team brings deep market experience and a customer-first mindset that reflects ICT's commitment to supporting partners across the country. We're excited to welcome Delta T Equipment to the ICT network and support their continued growth."

Delta T Equipment will continue operating with its existing leadership team and customer-focused approach while benefiting from ICT's expanded resources, operational support, and national network.

"We've always believed that long-term success comes from taking care of customers, investing in relationships, and building a strong team," said Paul McCarver, president and founder of Delta T Equipment. "Joining Impact Climate Technologies allows us to continue doing that while gaining access to additional resources and opportunities that will help us better serve our partners and support future growth."

Vu Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Delta T Equipment in securing a strategic partner aligned with the company's long-term objectives.

This acquisition marks another step in ICT's strategy to build a national network of high-performing HVAC businesses that combine local market expertise with shared operational support and industry resources.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is building a national network of HVAC businesses serving the commercial market. The company brings together top-tier organizations to advance innovation and performance. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides access to shared assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. Through its network of HVAC experts with deep industry knowledge, ICT enables its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver advanced solutions.

ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising on $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies