Impact Climate Technologies Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of DistribAire in Houston

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading provider in the commercial HVAC industry, today announced the acquisition of DistribAire, a Houston-based manufacturers' representative known for its strong regional presence and customer relationships.

The acquisition enhances ICT's ability to serve customers across key markets and expands its footprint in Texas. With the addition of DistribAire, ICT now operates across 36 locations in the United States, strengthening its expertise and support for engineers, contractors, and partners.

"DistribAire has built a strong reputation for quality, responsiveness, and deep market knowledge," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "Welcoming their team into ICT expands our ability to support customers with the technical expertise and local insight they rely on, while continuing to grow a business defined by strong partnerships." DistribAire will continue to operate with its existing leadership and team, maintaining its customer-focused approach while benefiting from ICT's broader resources and network.

"We're proud of what we've built at DistribAire and excited about what comes next," said Rusty Reed, president of DistribAire. "Joining Impact Climate Technologies allows us to stay true to our roots while gaining access to additional capabilities to better serve our customers and grow alongside a strong, like-minded organization."

This acquisition marks another milestone in ICT's ongoing strategy to build a growing network of top-tier HVAC businesses that bring localized expertise to customers across the country.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is building a national network of HVAC businesses serving the commercial market. The company brings together top-tier organizations to advance innovation and performance. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides access to shared assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. Through its network of HVAC experts with deep industry knowledge, ICT enables its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver advanced solutions.

ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising on $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies