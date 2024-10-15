Impact Climate Technologies Expands Presence into Michigan Through Partnership with Central States HVAC Solutions

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading provider of commercial HVAC solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Central States HVAC Solutions. This partnership includes Fontanesi & Kann Company, Architectural Building Components, and Bio-Grid.

This strategic move expands ICT's presence into Michigan, further enhancing its comprehensive HVAC offerings.

Joe Fontanesi, president, Central States HVAC Solutions Mike Shea, CEO, Impact Climate Technologies

Central States HVAC Solutions is a platform dedicated to delivering top-quality, turnkey HVAC products and services to commercial customers through its three portfolio companies:

Fontanesi & Kann Company offers a diverse range of HVAC and architectural products, along with electrical contracting services such as security, data, fire alarms, and building automation installation.



Architectural Building Components provides architectural materials to architects and general contractors throughout Michigan.



Bio-Grid specializes in state-of-the-art cleanroom ceiling systems that are infection-resistant, affordable, and designed to help reduce surgical site infections.

"We are excited to welcome these three companies to ICT. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand our capabilities and deliver even more value to our clients," said Mike Shea, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "Together, we will leverage our combined strengths, innovative solutions, and shared commitment to excellence to drive growth and create long-term success for all stakeholders."

Joe Fontanesi will continue to lead the three Central States HVAC Solutions companies as president. "Joining forces with ICT presents an incredible opportunity for us to continue delivering on our mission while benefiting from the resources and support of a larger organization. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to enhance our offerings, better serve our customers, and open new doors for growth and innovation. I look forward to working together to achieve even greater success for all our teams," Fontanesi shared.

This partnership expands ICT's portfolio to 22 locations through eight well-established HVAC sales and service organizations: Architectural Building Components, Bio-Grid, DMR, Fontanesi & Kann Company, H&B Engineered Products, John F. Scanlan, Inc., R. F. Peck HVAC, and Tom Barrow Company.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider dedicated to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. With a commitment to preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT ensures the growth and success of its partners through access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit www.impactclimatetechnologies.com.

