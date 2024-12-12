Impact Climate Technologies Partners with Texas Air Products to Expand Commercial HVAC Solutions Across Texas

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), a leading provider of commercial HVAC solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Texas Air Products (TAP), the premier HVAC equipment provider in Texas. With locations in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, and McAllen, TAP has built a stellar reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality HVAC solutions to commercial clients across the region.

Texas Air Products (TAP) is the leading Manufacturer Representative for premier HVAC and architectural commercial and industrial products in South Texas. The company represents the best-in-class manufacturers and has evolved into a one stop shop full service provider, delivering solutions to all applications in the industry. Robert Stinson, President of Texas Air Products

This partnership marks a strategic step for ICT as it expands its presence in the Texas market, further bolstering its ability to deliver cutting-edge HVAC systems and services to customers seeking efficiency, reliability, and environmental impact.

"Partnering with Texas Air Products is a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint in one of the most dynamic regions for commercial HVAC innovation," said Mike Shea, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "With TAP's proven track record and strong local expertise, we're confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value to our customers while advancing our shared commitment to excellence."

Texas Air Products' extensive portfolio of HVAC solutions and its dedication to customer satisfaction make it an ideal partner for ICT. The partnership will provide customers with an even broader range of products, including state-of-the-art systems designed to meet modern energy and sustainability demands.

"We are excited to join forces with Impact Climate Technologies," said Robert Stinson, President of Texas Air Products. "ICT's industry leadership and innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class HVAC systems to our clients. Together, we look forward to driving growth, expanding our offerings, and exceeding our customers' expectations across Texas."

This collaboration underscores ICT's commitment to partnering with trusted, regionally strong organizations to deliver exceptional HVAC products and services. By combining ICT's resources and innovation with TAP's local expertise, the partnership is poised to set a new standard for commercial HVAC excellence in Texas.

This partnership expands ICT's portfolio to 26 locations through nine well-established HVAC sales and service organizations: Architectural Building Components, Bio-Grid, DMR, Fontanesi & Kann Company, H&B Engineered Products, John F. Scanlan, Inc., R. F. Peck HVAC, Texas Air Products, and Tom Barrow Company.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider dedicated to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. With a commitment to preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT ensures the growth and success of its partners through access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit www.impactclimatetechnologies.com.

