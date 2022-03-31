Impartner Accelerates Digital Transformation for Mid-Size Companies

"Without question, everyone wants a turn-key out of the box SaaS solution that can meet the bulk of their needs," said Impartner VP of Product Gary Sabin. "But the reality is, especially with established mid-sized companies, there is a set of data that is unique to how that company manages their channel, and until now, it can be expensive and slow to code systems to incorporate those custom needs. This regularly delays the digital transformation everyone needs to get through urgently to truly compete in today's market. We couldn't be more excited to bring this agility and nimbleness to our solution and give mid-sized companies the automation octane they need to accelerate their channel."

The new MDF Complete solution is included in the Impartner PRO offering, with payments as an optional feature for those customers without an existing payment solution.

"The '70% of MDF is never used' statistic has been in the market for ages, and it's driven in part by the difficulty in managing current solutions, most of which require tapping into a yet another payment solution," says Sabin. "MDF Complete solves for that, allowing channel pros to budget by partner or geography and pay them within the same solution."

Impartner's full PRO offering includes.

Code-free data customization to incorporate unique business cases out-of-the-box

MDF Complete

Availability for use with Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience — a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners.

The perfect mix of Impartner solutions for mid-size companies focused on scaling – Guided Implementation, Segmentation, Click-To-Agree Management, Multiple Language Support, Content Management System, Reporting and Insights, Partner Onboarding Workflows, Pipeline Management, Asset Library, Co-Branded Collateral, Training and Certification Management, Journey Builder and Program Compliance Manager.

Impartner's new MDF Complete solution includes:

Region and partner-based budget allocation

MDF and claim management

Multistep finance approval

Reimbursement Processing (Optional, for customers without an existing payment solution)

News of these innovations follow a number of announcements from the company including that it has been named a G2 leader in PRM for the sixth consecutive quarter and has won a Gold Stevie and Big Innovation Award for its new Impartner PX Partner Experience. Impartner is the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) from analyst firm Research in Action and a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

