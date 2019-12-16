Impartner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

"Since joining Impartner in 2015, Kerry has provided strategic leadership and delivered strong results in developing world-class marketing initiatives that have helped propel Impartner and our technologies into a top position globally," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "I'm pleased to announce this promotion and recognize the ongoing contributions Kerry has made to our growth. As CMO, we're excited to have her energy and passion for marketing continue to drive awareness for the differentiated value of Impartner and worldwide demand for our expanding portfolio of channel management technologies." Desberg, who was formerly global marketing director, replaces well-regarded and dynamic CMO Dave R Taylor, who has accepted a soon-to-be-announced role with another emerging growth company.

Desberg is widely known in the channel, having led the company's presence at industry events worldwide throughout her tenure with the company, including serving on The Channel Focus Women's Leadership Council Advisory Board. Prior to joining Impartner, Desberg has held marketing and communications leadership positions with some of the world's top Fortune 500 corporations and agencies, including Procter and Gamble, Owens Corning, Danaher, Lockheed Martin and Fleishman Hillard.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role at this point in the company's history, especially having just been named the No. 1 PRM globally in a recent analyst report," said Desberg. "It's an incredible opportunity to continue to expand our market share worldwide through breakthrough marketing strategies and our powerful and fast-growing team of world-class marketers."

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

