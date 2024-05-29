Impartner Announces Sponsorship of the Ultimate Partner Executive Summit

Empowering Partners with Real-World Insights and Strategic Alignment with Microsoft

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, proudly announced today its sponsorship of the Ultimate Partner Executive Summit, hosted by Vince Menzione, CEO of Ultimate Partner. The event convenes on May 30, 2024, and will stream live from Boca Raton, FL.

The Ultimate Partner Executive Summit is a premier event designed specifically for Executive Partner Leaders from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs), and Licensing Solution Providers (LSPs) within the Microsoft ecosystem. The summit focuses on strategic execution and accelerating priorities for the upcoming fiscal year, featuring expert-led sessions on implementing AI, marketplace offers, and Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions (SMC) growth.

"Impartner is thrilled to sponsor the Ultimate Partner Executive Summit, an event that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower partners and drive partner ecosystem success," said Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "This summit provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders to engage, share insights, and collaborate on strategies that will shape the future of partner relationships and technology advancements."

Attendees of the summit will have the unique opportunity to engage in real-time with John and Vince Menzione, Microsoft executives and other industry leaders, including Microsoft CVP Americas Global Partner Solutions, Nina Harding, Tackle.io CEO, John Jahnke, EY Global Vice Chair, Partner Ecosystem, Greg Sarafin, PartnerTap CEO, Cassandra Gholston, and others plus a surprise guest to close the conference.

"The Ultimate Partner Executive Summit is essential for fostering collaboration and innovation within the partner ecosystem. We are excited to bring together top industry leaders and experts to share their insights and strategies," said Vince Menzione, CEO of Ultimate Partner. "We look forward to collaborating with Impartner to make this event a remarkable success."

To sign up for the virtual event and secure your seat for this unparalleled industry gathering, visit: https://bit.ly/3X0pT7c

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About Ultimate Partner

Founded over six years ago, Ultimate Partner empowers partners navigating tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and AWS. They transform Cloud Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies and foster Ecosystem Led Growth through media, events, and advisory services. With extensive industry experience and insights, Ultimate Partner guides partners through seismic shifts in the industry, helping them thrive in the era of hyperscalers and AI. Ultimate Partner is your trusted compass for Cloud GTM and Ecosystem Led Growth. Learn more at theultimatepartner.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Fisher

[email protected]

