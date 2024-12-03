Impartner Opens Nominations for 2025 Partnership Excellence Awards, Celebrating Customer Success

Spotlighting the achievements of Impartner customers and partners driving growth, innovation and collaboration in partner ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global leader in partner ecosystem solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for its prestigious 2025 Partnership Excellence Awards. The awards exclusively honor outstanding Impartner customers whose achievements, innovation, and commitment to excellence have made a profound impact in their partner ecosystems.

This year, Impartner is proud to shine an even brighter spotlight on its customers, reaffirming its dedication to celebrating the remarkable achievements of those driving growth, collaboration, and innovation. The awards continue to focus on the leadership and success within the Impartner customers community, showcasing the transformative impact of those shaping the future of partner ecosystems globally.

"The Partnership Excellence Awards are a testament to the incredible talent, creativity, and results-driven mindset that define our customer community," said Brad Pace, Chief Operating Officer at Impartner. "We're constantly inspired by their achievements, which drive innovation and set new standards in partner management. This year's awards will celebrate these inspiring success stories and their well-deserved recognition."

Award Categories and Benefits

The 2025 awards celebrate Impartner customers in categories that underscore their excellence in partner management, ROI impact, innovative strategies, and more. Winners will receive a crystal trophy, a digital badge for social media and media features to amplify their achievements. They will also be celebrated during the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour in 2025, providing a platform for global recognition and networking.

Award categories include:

  • Best in Partner Engagement
  • Best Partner ROI Impact
  • Best Use of Data
  • Best Referral/Affiliate Strategy
  • Most Creative Co-Marketing Campaign

And many more.

Key Dates:

  • Submission Deadline: December 31, 2024
  • Awards Announcement: January 31, 2025

For more details and to submit your nomination, visit: https://impartner.com/awards/

About Impartner 

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com.

Media contact:
Lola Phonpadith
[email protected]  

SOURCE Impartner

