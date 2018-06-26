Impartner Chosen as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Red Herring winners were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype, to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history. This year's awards were presented at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel in California during two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

"2018's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux. "What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors. Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Impartner embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Impartner should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

"It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized by Red Herring, which has long been prescient in recognizing companies as they break from the pack in their efforts to redefine industries, paths to market and technologies," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "This award is not only a nod to our team's innovative spirit, but also the foresight of our customers from world-leading corporations like Xerox and Fortinet, who recognized early on the singular power of a purpose built PRM SaaS solution to transform the performance of their indirect channel."

The Red Herring award marks another important milestone in Impartner's history, which has been on a fast-track since the company's acquisition just over three years ago. In that time, the company has introduced a stream of industry-first innovations to make Impartner PRM the industry's most powerful, easy-to-update platform in the market; grown revenue 300 percent and number of employees by 5 times; expanded into multiple markets globally; increased the number of customers by 7 times; closed a new round of funding from Emergence Capital; recently closed an acquisition focused on helping vendors amplify their branding to and through partners; added host of blue-chip clients from Splunk to ZenDesk, driving its base of partners signing into portals using Impartner technology to nearly 7 million; and won nearly 35 national and international awards. For more information, take a demo at https://www.impartner.com/demo/

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-chosen-as-a-2018-red-herring-top-100-north-america-winner-300672791.html

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

