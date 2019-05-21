Impartner chosen as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner for Second Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, one of the world's fastest-selling and most-award winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions, today announced that for the second year in a row, it has been named a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner at Red Herring's annual awards event. The awards recognize the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies and are chosen from thousands of entrants. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration, and include winners from a host of verticals including FinTech, marketing, security, IoT, and many more. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"This year's crop of 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies has been a thrilling experience. Impartner should be proud of its achievement."

"For more than 20 years, Red Herring editors have built a reputation for cutting through the hype and picking companies that will continue on a trajectory to success, and we're incredibly honored to receive this recognition for a second year in a row," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "This award is ongoing validation of the power of PRM to transform indirect sales, which is typically 75 percent or more of a company's revenue – and is why we repeatedly hear from industry analysts that Impartner is the next Marketo – another powerful testament for this transformative technology and the work by our Impartner teams worldwide."

Ongoing momentum

The recognition comes as Impartner continues an exponential growth streak that's driven by an ever-increasing slate of customer wins from Fortune 100 corporations in multiple verticals from tech, to manufacturing to oil and gas, to FinTech. Top logos include Autodesk, CommScope, Fortinet, JDA and Smartsheet, all of which recently presented at the company's annual customer conference, which is now the largest gathering of channel chiefs worldwide. Global customer studies of the power of Impartner's PRM channel management software show an average increase of 31 percent a year in channel revenue and a 23 percent decrease in administrative costs.

About Impartner

Impartner helps companies worldwide transform the performance of their indirect sales, increasing revenue an average of 31 percent and reduce administrative costs as much as 23 percent in the first year of use alone. Impartner's SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software is one of the fastest-selling, most award-winning solutions on the market and can be up and running in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

