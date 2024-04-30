Impartner Continues Winning Streak, Securing Prestigious Industry Accolades

Impartner wins Gold Stevie® Award, Business Intelligence Group's BIG Innovation Award, Ranks in The Software Report's Top 25 Sales Enablement Companies, While Maintaining Leadership on G2

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, proudly announces a series of notable achievements, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry.

The company was awarded the Gold Stevie® Award in the Business-to-Business Product category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for its Google for the Channel and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories and more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

This award comes on the heels of Impartner's win with the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Innovation Award for its Google Ads for the Channel solution, further cementing its reputation as an innovative force driving change and advancement in partner marketing opportunities.

"It's truly rewarding to receive recognition for our commitment to enhancing partner marketing solutions for both organizations and their partners," stated Gary Sabin, Impartner's Vice President of Product. "Having earned four awards over the past year for our Google Ads for the Channel and partner marketing automation solutions, we remain dedicated to listening to our customers, staying attuned to market trends, and innovating for the future."

Impartner's dedication to excellence has been acknowledged by The Software Report, which recently named the company among the Top 25 Sales Enablement Companies of 2024. This esteemed recognition highlights Impartner's effectiveness in empowering organizations to optimize their sales processes and drive revenue growth through strategic partnership solutions.

Amidst these accolades, Impartner continues to maintain its leadership position on G2, ranking as a Leader in partner management and Through Channel Marketing in the 2024 Spring Report. This consistent recognition from the renowned peer-to-peer review platform reaffirms Impartner's commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction through its innovative technologies.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Jane Frires

Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner