Impartner Announces Winners of the Partnership Excellence Awards

Impartner unveils the Partnership Excellence Awards recipients, celebrating unparalleled innovation and dedication in partner relationship management, at Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, is thrilled to announce the 2023 Partnership Excellence Awards recipients. The awards ceremony took place at Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 , a one-of-a-kind gathering where innovation, collaboration, and inspiration come together to redefine the future of partnerships. The annual conference drew 400+ attendees from around the globe.

The Impartner Partnership Excellence Awards proudly acknowledge individuals and organizations that have demonstrated remarkable success not only in partnerships but also in cultivating thriving partner ecosystems

The Impartner Partnership Excellence Awards recognize individuals and organizations who have achieved remarkable success, demonstrated industry-changing innovation, and shown unwavering dedication to partnership excellence. Recipients were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Impartner's Customer Advisory Board and Summit Advisory Board as well as selected industry leaders. This year's winners were honored in the following categories:

Individual Awards:

Big Vision – Michael Day , GoTo

– , GoTo Rising Star – Adina Alexa , Vertiv

– , Vertiv Golden Achievement Award – Dion Smith , Zoom

Team Awards:

Best in Partner Engagement – Lookout

– Lookout Best Use of Data – Axonius

– Axonius Best Referral/Affiliate Strategy – Tebra Technologies

– Tebra Technologies Most Creative Co-Marketing Campaign – Inverta

– Inverta Best Use of Digital Marketing – GreenPath Financial Wellness

– GreenPath Financial Wellness Most Creative Use of MDF/Incentive Program – Smartsheet

Impartner Choice:

Accelerator – Vertiv

– Vertiv PX Factor – BeyondTrust

– BeyondTrust Multiply Effect – Virtuosity Bentley

Partner Awards:

Partner of the Year – PartnerPath

– PartnerPath Services Excellence Partner Award – Is Inspired

– Is Inspired Rookie Partner of the Year Award – BluePrint Partners

"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the award winners, recognizing their unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence," said Mark Rogers , Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Impartner. "Our Impartner customers and partners, now joined by the acknowledgment of industry leaders, continue to pave the way with outstanding contributions within their respective partner ecosystems. Their remarkable commitment truly embodies the spirit of Impartner. Working hand in hand, we eagerly anticipate pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in the ever-evolving landscape of partner management technologies."

