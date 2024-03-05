Impartner Ranks No. 1 in Partner Management Automation in Highly Regarded Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™

Impartner earns highest market position among top 19 global vendors based on over 100,000 data points from 1,500 manager surveys, analyst opinions, and vendor evaluations

SALT LAKE CITY , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, was named the No. 1 global leader on The Research In Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Partner Management Automation. Impartner stands out with its visionary single-pane-of-glass approach for seamless partner journey lifecycle management and unparalleled speed in bringing innovative solutions to market.

The Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ 2024

The Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™ 2024 report solidifies Impartner's dominance, with top scores in solution offering, customer satisfaction, growth rate, and market presence. Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix is primarily a survey-based methodology, with 63% of the evaluation results based on enterprise IT or business decision-makers, and analyst opinion contributing 37% to the overall evaluation.

"Our Vendor Selection Matrix is an important tool for businesses evaluating software vendors, in this case providing useful information for channel leaders and marketers," said Peter O'Neill , Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. "In our survey, the breadth and depth score of Impartner's solution was the highest of all 19 vendors, and the company emerged as the perceived market leader for Partner Management Automation (PMA) based on a broad range of criteria, including vision, go-to-market strength, innovation, breadth and depth of solution offering, and customer satisfaction."

"Because Research In Action's methodology is exclusively survey-based, with standings calculated from feedback from 1,500 business managers, these results showcase how Impartner's solutions deliver value where it really matters, at the top and bottom line of our customers' business," stated Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner. "It's truly exhilarating to emerge as the pinnacle solution in our industry, serving as the trusted partner in guiding partner ecosystems everywhere. We're particularly thrilled to see Impartner with the top scores where the rubber meets the road – in the Price vs Value Ratio and Customer Satisfaction categories."

Access the 2024 Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation here .

This news comes on the heels of its top position in the G2 Winter 2024 Reports , securing the No. 1 spot in both Mid-Market and Enterprise Partner Management solutions. Recognized globally, Impartner has earned 9 G2 badges, including leadership in Enterprise Grid Partner Management, Mid-Market Grid Partner Management, and the Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

About Research in Action

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company, providing both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients. Peter O'Neill is most known for his 12 years of service at Forrester Research as an industry analyst where, most recently, he directed all of Forrester's research on B2B Marketing organization, process, and automation topics.

Walker Sands for Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner