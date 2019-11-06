Impartner Named 2019 New Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

In winning the award, Impartner was recognized, in part, for its introduction of Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365. With its proven integration with Microsoft's flagship CRM, customers can now manage their direct and indirect sales from within a single console. Impartner's recent acquisition of Amplifinity was also recognized, given the purchase makes Impartner the only channel management platform to offer a partner management solution for both traditional/transactional and referral/non-transactional partners. Referral partners are now the fastest growing segment of partners, and companies with a formalized versus ad hoc program generate 30 percent more revenue from this new generation of partners.

"We are so proud to reward Impartner for their outstanding 2019 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners is clearly leading by example in the global business community."

"Recognition like this is always exciting for the light it shines on the value we bring to our growing customer base worldwide of top corporations that include a who's who list of names from T-Mobile to CommScope to Fortinet," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "It's particularly rewarding to have our new Microsoft solution and our recent referral software acquisition be part of what sets us apart with the judges, as both tap into dramatic growth opportunities for our customers and our company."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

