Impartner Named a Strong Performer in Through-Channel Marketing Automation Report

In the Wave, Forrester reports that marketing to, through and with partners is critical to reach new buyers. "As brands increasingly use channels, partnerships and alliances as a primary vehicle to reach customers, the ability to include these third parties in marketing programs is critical for success," Jay McBain, Forrester Principal Analyst and author of the report, wrote. "A consistent brand experience across all routes to market will be the primary factor that differentiates companies and helps them win, serve, and retain customers in the next decade, and B2B marketing pros must source new technologies to support this imperative."

"Although Impartner's core focus is on broader enablement of indirect channel revenue growth, we have a strong heritage in marketing automation," said Impartner CMO Dave R Taylor. "We could not be more proud that our marketing solutions are called out as a strong performer in the report, but also that they are only part of the robust suite of fully integrated capabilities our PRM solution brings to the table for our corporations worldwide. We believe that this report is further validation customers can source the full set of technologies they need to service their partner base and rest assured that our marketing capabilities are as robust as any TCMA point solution available on the market."

“Impartner’s business growth absolutely reflects, in our view, what Forrester is observing – that more and more B2B marketing professionals see distributed and local marketing as key to influencing new buyers and broadening their reach to customers in new ways,” adds Taylor. "It's increasingly rare for our new customers to implement a new PRM solution without incorporating TCMA capabilities. Companies absolutely want to provide their partners with the market-amplifying megaphone TCMA solutions provide."

To take demo of Impartner's partner marketing solutions and full PRM solution used by leading corporations such as Fortinet, LogRhythm and Xerox, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days, using the company's highly engineered Velocity™ onboarding process, which is guided by an individually customized Customer Success Portal. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-named-a-strong-performer-in-through-channel-marketing-automation-report-300638172.html

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

