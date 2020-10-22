Impartner Racks up the Award Medals: Bringing Home Four Golds and One Bronze for New Product of the Year, Company of the Year and Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution

"When we signed a cooperative agreement with Microsoft to co-market and co-sell Impartner PRM with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we were excited about bringing an integrated technology solution to help customers accelerate both direct and indirect sales from within a single console," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg. "It could not be more rewarding to see that promise recognized by a winning streak of gold across three major award programs — adding to an already long list of honors for the transformative product. It's clear the market values the solution's ability to bring together lead distribution, deal registration, cooperative marketing, partner onboarding, business analytics and other tools required to successfully scale channel revenue."

"It's also exciting to see one of our newest products, Program Compliance Manager (PCM), come out of the gate with a Gold and a Bronze," Desberg added. "PCM is the first out-of-the-box solution to automate partner tiering, compliance tracking and tier status and benefit communication to partners, solving the No. 2 problem facing channel managers. Given a staggering 60 percent of channel leaders lack confidence that partners are segmented into correct tiers, with nearly 72 percent saying that compliance administration requires at least three people, this solution solves a huge problem, and to have it recognized so quickly is a testament to the value it delivers."

To learn more about how the collaboration between Microsoft and Impartner makes it easy for indirect sales teams to more effectively engage with partners, visit Impartner.com/Dynamics365. To take a demo of this solution, PCM or Impartner's full suite of channel management technologies, click here.

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

