Impartner Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Company

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"This award and the continued, explosive pace of our customer growth is further testament to the power of our technology, our continued pace of innovation, the strength of the Impartner team and the transformative power of PRM to help companies accelerate the performance of their channel," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Impartner embodies the vision, drive and innovation that defines a successful entrepreneurial venture. Impartner should be proud of its accomplishment."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of track records and standing of companies relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising, new business models from around the world.

