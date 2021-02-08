Impartner SVP Mark Rogers recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief.

"At no other time in history have channel partners been more important in helping vendors close the last mile - Impartner is no exception," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "Our partners have been critical to our success, and without question will be the catalyst to our next stage of rapid growth. We are excited to have Mark recognized by CRN and under his leadership, are committed to living up to the expectations associated with this recognition."

"I am humbled and honored to be a named among this prestigious group," said Rogers. "Our company and strategy revolve around the success of the channel. I am grateful to our exceptional partners who are the core of that strategy and so critical to our success. We are deeply committed to leveraging our own technology and the best practices from our world-class customers to augment the success of our outstanding partner ecosystem and launch our channel to the next level in 2021."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates. CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

