Impartner Takes Award Winning Streak into 2020 with BIG Innovation Award Win

"Innovation is a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Impartner as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

"It's incredibly rewarding to have the value this proven integration has delivered to customers receive this recognition," said Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg, noting recent case studies featuring customers like Wacom and CommScope, who benefit from the powerful one-two punch delivered by Impartner PRM's integration with Dynamics 365.

Impartner PRM is Microsoft's only endorsed PRM vendor, and is part of both Microsoft's Business Applications ISV Connect Premium Tier and Azure Co-Sell Program.

