ImpediMed Appoints Erik Anderson as Chief Executive Officer

Former Hologic executive to lead next phase of growth

and commercial execution for medical technology leader

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in the development and commercialization of medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, and its Board of Directors have announced the appointment of Erik Anderson as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Anderson, who joined the company's Board of Directors in February 2026, succeeds Dr. Parmjot Bains. His appointment is effective April 7, 2026.

Anderson's appointment comes as ImpediMed's business gains momentum with its Breast Cancer Related Lymphedema (BCRL) business. The Board determined that the next phase of growth requires a step change in commercial execution, particularly in the United States. Anderson's appointment reflects a focus on accelerating revenue growth, expanding health system adoption, managing costs, and advancing the company toward cash flow break-even and long-term value creation.

Anderson brings to ImpediMed extensive commercial leadership experience in the US medical technology sector. Most recently, he served as President of the Breast and Skeletal Health Division at Hologic, Inc., a global leader across the breast cancer care continuum spanning detection, intervention, and surgery, with deep engagement across breast radiologists and surgeons in US health systems. During his tenure at Hologic, he led a large, multi-franchise commercial organization and grew one of the company's largest business units—a $1.6+ billion global franchise.

He also brings deep expertise in healthcare delivery, including hospital sales, clinical adoption, and reimbursement, along with strong relationships across health systems and key stakeholders aligned with ImpediMed's growth priorities in BCRL, body composition, and heart health.

With this experience, Anderson is well-positioned to lead ImpediMed's next phase of growth, expanding sales and distribution across U.S. health systems.

"I am thrilled to welcome Erik Anderson to ImpediMed in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Erik will focus on driving adoption of the SOZO platform across ImpediMed's growing portfolio of indications, deepening strategic partnerships, and leading the Company toward sustainable profitability. I am grateful for Parmjot's significant contribution to ImpediMed and wish her well in the future," said Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly, Board Chair, ImpediMed.

"I'm excited to step into the CEO role at ImpediMed. This is a company with an important role to play in cancer survivorship, with real opportunity to build from there. My focus is on delivering for patients and the clinicians who care for them every day, while building long-term value for shareholders," said Anderson.

Over the past two years, ImpediMed has undergone a significant transformation, establishing the operational and commercial foundations for sustainable growth. Under Bains' leadership, the company expanded its addressable market by launching two new clinical indications on the SOZO® platform: body composition monitoring for weight management and fluid status monitoring for heart health.

During this period, BCRL reimbursement coverage expanded to 93% of covered lives in the United States. The company is now well-positioned to capitalize on a substantial market opportunity.

Bains will continue in an advisory role through June 30, 2026, to support a smooth leadership transition.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a global medical technology company that designs and manufactures bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices, providing clinicians with real-time insights for personalized patient care. The company's SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex® are the first and only FDA-cleared BIS technology that noninvasively measures fluid status and tissue composition for both healthy and unhealthy populations and the assessment and management of secondary lymphedema, with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). The platform also supports structured cancer survivorship programs and medical weight management, including patients on GLP-1 therapies, by providing real-time, whole-body insights. Trusted by healthcare organizations and research institutions worldwide, ImpediMed is redefining how clinicians monitor and manage body fluid and tissue status across diverse care pathways. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com.

Press Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Supreme Communications, on behalf of ImpediMed

[email protected]

SOURCE ImpediMed