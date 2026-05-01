ImpediMed Broadens Breast Cancer Survivorship Monitoring with the SOZO® Digital Health Platform at ASBrS 2026

Pivotal posters at ASBrS 2026 highlight body composition monitoring, BIS, and lymphedema surveillance in breast cancer care

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed, a leader in medical technologies to clinically monitor and manage fluid and body composition, today announced an expanded clinical vision for breast cancer survivorship care at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) 2026 Annual Meeting.

ImpediMed is showcasing its SOZO Digital Health Platform with L-Dex® and BodyComp™ Analysis as an integrated fluid and body composition monitoring tool for survivorship. This expands the Company's leadership in breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) detection and monitoring into a broader approach to supporting long-term patient health.

As patients move beyond treatment, changes in fluid status and body composition can impact recovery and long-term well-being. The SOZO Digital Health Platform uses bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to provide clinicians with objective, real-time insights that support consistent monitoring across the survivorship journey.

"Breast cancer survivorship is now defined not only by outcomes, but by long-term health and quality of life. Patients and their care teams increasingly expect tools that support that focus," said Erik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ImpediMed, who joined the Company in April after leading Hologic's Breast and Skeletal Health Division. "Our expanded vision brings fluid and body composition monitoring with SOZO into survivorship care as a natural extension of the lymphedema assessment clinicians already rely on. As ImpediMed enters its next phase of growth, we are committed to deepening partnerships and delivering meaningful value to patients and clinicians."

BCRL reimbursement coverage has grown to 93% of covered lives in the United States, reflecting growing payer and clinical recognition of the value of proactive survivorship monitoring. With up to 80% of breast cancer patients at risk for lymphedema depending on their cancer treatment, SOZO and L-Dex® — the first and only FDA-cleared BIS solution for the noninvasive assessment and management of secondary lymphedema — deliver the clinically validated, guideline-recommended approach now widely recognized as the standard for BCRL screening.

Attendees at ASBrS 2026 can experience SOZO® Pro, ImpediMed's latest-generation BIS solution, at Booth 308. SOZO Pro delivers a noninvasive assessment of fluid status and tissue composition in just 30 seconds, with integrated weight measurement that allows clinicians to capture fluid status, body composition, and L-Dex lymphedema data in a single streamlined assessment — offering survivorship care teams the kind of objective, longitudinal view that supports earlier detection and clinical decision making. Both SOZO and SOZO Pro operate on the same cloud-based platform, enabling seamless patient tracking and trending across the care continuum.

Four poster presentations at this year's meeting reflect the breadth of the Company's expanded survivorship vision with SOZO, spanning real-world clinical integration of body composition assessment, BIS validation, and advances in lymphedema methodology. All posters will be presented during the Friday, May 1st evening poster session and reception at 6pm in Hall 4C of the Seattle Convention Center:

Body Composition in Breast Cancer Survivorship

"Integration of Body Composition Assessment in High-Risk Breast Clinics" — Kristin Lupton, PA-C; David Weintritt, MD, FACS (Virginia Cancer Specialists)

"Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RA) Use During Endocrine Therapy for Breast Cancer" — Morgan Gary, DMSc, PA-C (CARTI Cancer Center)

"Performance of Bioimpedance Spectroscopy for Estimating Skeletal Muscle Indices Compared with Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry in Cancer Patients" — Tye Galloway, MDataSci; Richelle Gaw, PhD; Steven L. Chen, MD, MBA; Marie Smith, MS; Gina Franco, MSN, ANP-C, DipACLM; Joe J. Stephenson, Jr., MD, Prisma Care

Lymphedema Assessment Methodology

"A Practical Ipsilateral Approach to Arm Lymphedema Detection: Eliminating the Need for Contralateral Arm Comparison" — Vincent Singh Paramanandam; Leigh Ward; Belinda Thompson; Louise Koelmeyer (ALERT Center, Macquarie University; University of Queensland)

A Growing Focus on Lifestyle and Survivorship at ASBrS 2026

ImpediMed's expanded platform aligns with a broader shift in the field toward lifestyle, nutrition, and exercise in survivorship care. ASBrS 2026 programming reflects this direction, including the pre-conference workshop, "Nutrition, Exercise, and Wearables in Breast Cancer Patients — What Does the Data Show?" and the Saturday, May 2nd panel "Breast Cancer & Lifestyle," featuring "Diet and Cancer Care" by Richard C. Gilmore, MD, MBA, FACS, and "Benefits and Data on Exercise" by Jay K. Harness, MD, FACS.

"Survivorship care means looking at the whole patient, not just the surgical outcome," said David Weintritt, MD, FACS, of Virginia Cancer Specialists. "Integrating body composition assessment alongside lymphedema surveillance gives us objective, repeatable data at the point of care that helps inform survivorship planning. It fits naturally into the workflow we've already built and provides a clearer view of how patients are doing over time."

As breast cancer care continues to evolve beyond treatment and toward long-term survivorship, ImpediMed is building the clinical evidence and SOZO platform capabilities to support that shift. The Company's goal is to give clinicians objective tools to monitor the whole patient, from diagnosis through every stage of recovery.

About ImpediMed

ImpediMed is a global medical technology company that designs and manufactures bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices, providing clinicians with real-time insights for personalized patient care. The company's SOZO® Digital Health Platform and L-Dex® are the first and only FDA-cleared BIS technology that noninvasively measures fluid status and tissue composition for both healthy and unhealthy populations and the assessment and management of secondary lymphedema, with a focus on breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL). The platform also supports structured cancer survivorship programs and medical weight management, including patients on GLP-1 therapies, by providing real-time, whole-body insights. Trusted by healthcare organizations and research institutions worldwide, ImpediMed is redefining how clinicians monitor and manage body fluid and tissue status across diverse care pathways. For more information, please visit www.impedimed.com.

About SOZO Digital Health Platform

The SOZO Digital Health Platform, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) platform, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. The platform features BodyComp™ analysis, providing clinicians with skeletal muscle mass, fat mass, and phase angle data — a marker of cellular health — alongside L-Dex® lymphedema surveillance and fluid status monitoring. SOZO® Pro, ImpediMed's latest-generation BIS solution, builds on this foundation with integrated weight measurement to streamline clinical workflow. Both SOZO and SOZO Pro operate on the same cloud-based platform, enabling seamless patient tracking and trending across the care continuum. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health — all on a single platform.

Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Supreme Communications, on behalf of ImpediMed

[email protected]

SOURCE ImpediMed