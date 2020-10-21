Imperial Brands Selects ArisGlobal's End-to-End LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today announced that Imperial Brands, a global consumer goods company, has adopted LifeSphere Regulatory as its end-to-end platform for regulatory affairs. With the selection of LifeSphere Regulatory, Imperial Brands gains a unified platform for regulatory information management, document management and publishing, helping them streamline collaboration across teams.

As a diversified, global consumer goods company, Imperial Brands must manage large volumes of documentation and information required for regulatory submissions. Offering a unified application suite, LifeSphere Regulatory will help Imperial Brands save time and effort across the regulatory lifecycle, maintain compliance and promote cross-functional engagement with their safety and clinical departments.

Jon Davis, Head of Product Regulatory Compliance, Imperial Brands said, "We are pleased to be partnering with ArisGlobal drawing on their extensive experience in the life science industries. The LifeSphere Regulatory platform will enable us to meet the growing regulatory trend for scientifically substantiated regulatory submissions for our Next Generation Products (NGP)."

"We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome Imperial Brands to ArisGlobal's family of customers," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "As the needs of the consumer goods industry evolve, it's great to have a new partner that believes in a collaborative approach to innovation. We look forward to helping Imperial Brands transform their regulatory operations with our LifeSphere Regulatory platform."

LifeSphere® Regulatory delivers end-to-end regulatory information management in an all-new, fully unified cloud platform. The application suite accelerates speed to market by enabling the planning, executing, and tracking of all regulatory activities in a single RIM application, with seamless access to regulatory documents and full support for all major eCTD submission requirements. To learn more about LifeSphere Regulatory, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/

About Imperial Brands

We are Imperial Brands PLC, a dynamic fast-moving consumer goods company borne out of a strong tobacco heritage. We have continually evolved to embrace changing market dynamics and develop new consumer experiences.

Our 30,000-plus employees are united by our purpose: to create something better for the world's smokers. This drives our desire to deliver continuous improvement in our high-quality tobacco portfolio and to provide alternative products with potentially lower health risks, underpinned by leading-edge science.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional Information

Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aris-global

Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: twitter.com/aris_global

SOURCE ArisGlobal