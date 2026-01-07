Impilo Announces Major Warehouse Expansions to Support Long-Term Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo, a leader in next-generation connected care solutions, today announced its strategic expansion of physical operations with new warehouse facilities in Philadelphia, PA, and Phoenix, AZ. These expansions mark a major milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to supporting healthcare organizations at scale.

From left to right: Patrick Quire (COO), Josh Stein (Founder & CEO), and David Heimann (CTO)

To support growing demand and long-term strategic partnerships, these new facilities effectively double Impilo's operational capacity, enabling the company to serve more partners and patients, and onboard a number of large customers who share Impilo's vision for the future of healthcare.

The expanded warehouses will strengthen Impilo's ability to manage inventory, improve distribution efficiency, and support a broader geographic footprint. With increased capacity in two key markets, Impilo will be well-positioned to meet rising customer demand while maintaining the high level of service and reliability its partners expect.

"These expansions represent a pivotal step in our growth," said Josh Stein, Founder and CEO of Impilo. "By investing in additional warehouse capacity in Philadelphia and Phoenix, we are building the infrastructure needed to support our customers today and well into the future."

The newly expanded Phoenix warehouse is now operational, and the new Philadelphia warehouse will be fully operational within Q1. Additional expansions are set to take place in late 2026.

About Impilo

Impilo is building the operating system for hybrid healthcare delivery — unifying supplies, logistics, data, and patient engagement into a single platform that enables providers to deliver seamless care anywhere. By integrating supplies, services, and software into one cohesive ecosystem, Impilo gives healthcare organizations the infrastructure to operate efficiently across in-clinic, at-home, and virtual settings. Learn more at impilo.health .

