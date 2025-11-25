Impilo Expands Digital Health Offerings Through Partnership with Eko Health, Featuring the Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo, a leading provider in enabling at-home healthcare through software, logistics, and operations support, announced a strategic partnership between its e-commerce store, The Digital Health Store, a trusted online destination empowering clinicians and everyday individuals to take charge of their health, and Eko Health, a leader in AI-powered cardiac and pulmonary disease detection.

Through this partnership, The Digital Health Store will now feature the Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope, giving clinicians an easier way to access advanced diagnostic technology directly through Impilo's ecosystem of tools and services.

Impilo, the owner of The Digital Health Store, develops software, tools, and services that empower clinicians to launch, scale, and manage virtual care programs with ease. By featuring the Eko CORE 500™, Impilo expands its commitment to bridging the gap between innovative technology and practical clinical care.

"This partnership represents another step toward our mission of enabling clinicians to deliver exceptional patient care, whether in-person or virtually," said Josh Stein, Founder & CEO of Impilo. "The Eko CORE 500™ combines precision engineering with intelligent AI, and we're proud to make it available through The Digital Health Store."

About the Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope

The Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope combines advanced digital acoustics, active noise cancellation, and AI-powered detection to help clinicians hear, see, and detect more during every patient encounter.

When paired with the Eko App, clinicians can visualize waveforms, analyze heart and lung sounds, and access AI-supported insights, helping to elevate diagnostic confidence and streamline patient assessments.

Disclaimer: AFib and murmur detection are supported by Eko AI and require an Eko+ membership. Eko+ membership provides access to Eko AI in the software in countries where Eko Health has regulatory approval and is intended for use by licensed healthcare professionals only.

About Impilo

Impilo is building the operating system for hybrid healthcare delivery — unifying supplies, logistics, data, and patient engagement into a single platform that enables providers to deliver seamless care anywhere. By integrating supplies, services, and software into one cohesive ecosystem, Impilo gives healthcare organizations the infrastructure to operate efficiently across in-clinic, at-home, and virtual settings. Learn more at impilo.health .

About The Digital Health Store

Impilo's e-commerce store, The Digital Health Store, is a trusted online destination for clinicians and everyday individuals looking to take a proactive role in their health. The store offers a carefully curated selection of digital health devices, clinical tools, wellness technologies, and more designed to bring professional-grade care within reach. Visit www.thedigitalhealthstore.com to learn more.

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a pioneering AI early disease detection company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease through its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, ECG devices, software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, with more than 650,000 devices sold globally, helps clinicians detect earlier and manage treatment more effectively to improve patient outcomes. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California. For more information about Eko Health, visit ekohealth.com .

