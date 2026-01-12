Introducing "TaylorAI," Impilo's Digital Health Concierge Agent

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Impilo announced the launch of a new AI-powered support experience for its e-commerce store, The Digital Health Store, bringing intelligent, always-on assistance to patients purchasing remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices online.

At launch, the experience is powered by TaylorAI, Impilo's Digital Health Concierge Agent, designed to help patients set up, understand, and troubleshoot their monitoring devices from anywhere. By embedding AI support directly into The Digital Health Store, Impilo helps ensure patients can confidently complete readings to reduce frustration, improve adherence, and support better data flow to care teams.

TaylorAI guides patients through common challenges such as device setup, connectivity and pairing issues, unclear instructions, and more. When something doesn't look right, TaylorAI explains what's happening in plain language and walks patients through getting back on track without waiting on traditional support channels.

"This feature launch reflects our belief that successful remote care depends on more than just shipping devices," said Josh Stein, Founder and CEO at Impilo. "By powering The Digital Health Store with AI concierge support, we're making the device experience easier for patients and more scalable for healthcare teams."

TaylorAI is the first release within Impilo's expanding AI concierge ecosystem, which is designed to support patients across the full care journey from device setup to device troubleshooting. Additional AI personas can be introduced to support other workflows as programs scale.

Impilo is launching TaylorAI to The Digital Health Store buyers, with plans to expand availability to enterprise organizations interested in customizing AI concierge support for their own digital health programs.

About Impilo

Impilo is building the operating system for hybrid healthcare delivery — unifying supplies, logistics, data, and patient engagement into a single platform that enables providers to deliver seamless care anywhere. By integrating supplies, services, and software into one cohesive ecosystem, Impilo gives healthcare organizations the infrastructure to operate efficiently across in-clinic, at-home, and virtual settings. Learn more at impilo.health .

About The Digital Health Store

Impilo's e-commerce store, The Digital Health Store, is a trusted online destination for clinicians and everyday individuals looking to take a proactive role in their health. The store offers a carefully curated selection of digital health devices, clinical tools, wellness technologies, and more designed to bring professional-grade care within reach. Visit www.thedigitalhealthstore.com to learn more.

