Impilo to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility for Current Health

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo, a leading provider in enabling at-home healthcare through logistics and operations support, announces new support for Current Health, the leading partner for shifting the delivery of acute and complex care to home and community settings.

The collaboration will strengthen Current Health's ability to deliver world-class service to healthcare organizations and patients by offering enhanced speed, visibility, and reliability across its nationwide supply chain.

For more than 10 years, Current Health has partnered with healthcare organizations to launch and scale care-at-home programs that expand inpatient capacity, improve patient outcomes, and support the shift of complex inpatient care to home and community settings.

Current Health is also the country's largest provider of remote technology and services for outpatient and community delivery of complex cell and gene therapies, CAR-T, bispecific immunotherapies, and other emerging treatments, helping to serve patients closer to home while ensuring access to breakthrough cures.

Through this new relationship, Current Health will leverage Impilo's advanced logistics platform and real-time supply chain visibility to track, manage, and optimize the movement of devices, equipment and supplies to patient homes and back, helping to ensure that patients receive critical supplies on time and with confidence.

"Healthcare at home depends on the reliable and timely delivery of medical device kits," said Josh Stein, Founder and CEO of Impilo. "Our platform and offering were built to bring transparency and efficiency to the supply chain, and we are thrilled to partner with Current Health to support their mission of enabling safe, effective, and scalable complex care at home."

"Breakthrough therapies and the most advanced care can only deliver on their promise if our healthcare system can deliver them reliably and at scale," said Chris McGhee, CEO and co-founder of Current Health. "With Impilo, we're enhancing our ability to give our customers the end-to-end infrastructure to deliver complex care and advanced treatments where patients need them most."

About Impilo

Impilo's plug-and-play operational infrastructure allows healthcare organizations to build and scale connected care programs with confidence. Impilo simplifies logistics by providing end-to-end supply chain visibility, device tracking, warehousing, fulfillment, and streamlined procurement workflows for providers and payors alike. As a healthcare-focused logistics and support partner, Impilo supports a wide range of organizations, including payors, value-based care entities, medical device companies, community health centers, and digital health organizations, delivering reliable, scalable, and patient-centered supply chain solutions. Learn more at impilo.health .

About Current Health

Current Health partners with health systems and life sciences companies to enable the shift of acute and complex care from inpatient facilities to outpatient, home and community settings. For more than a decade, the company has helped organizations expand capacity, improve outcomes, and deliver complex cell and gene therapies, CAR-T, bispecific immunotherapies, and other emerging treatments, helping to serve patients closer to home while improving access to breakthrough care. Learn more at currenthealth.com .

