Impilo Expands Distribution Network with New Phoenix Warehouse

26 Feb, 2024

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, is excited to announce the opening of a new distribution center in Phoenix, Arizona. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company's ability to cater to the growing demand for RPM services in the Western United States.

The state-of-the-art warehouse boasts enhanced storage, kitting, refurbishment, and receiving capabilities. Its temperature-controlled environment, close proximity to the Phoenix airport and major carriers, and secure loading/receiving areas make it an ideal location for efficient logistics operations. The highly skilled Impilo team in Phoenix is well-equipped to manage medical equipment and handle different classes of medical devices and supplies, adhering to FDA, DME regulatory, and ISO processes.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone for Impilo as we strive to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce shipping costs, and expedite shipping times for our customers," said Josh Stein, CEO and Founder of Impilo. "With this expanded warehouse footprint, remote care and diagnostics programs in the west and southwest regions can now broaden their reach and improve logistical efficiency. We are excited to make a meaningful impact in these areas throughout 2024 and beyond."

"We're absolutely thrilled about the opening of our new warehouse in Phoenix. This strategic move will significantly boost our ability to promptly serve our customers and their patients across the western United States," said Pat Quire, Chief Operations Officer at Impilo. "It truly emphasizes our steadfast commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence."

As part of its growth strategy, Impilo plans to continue hiring and expanding its team in the Phoenix area to support its operations. Founded in 2020, Impilo is committed to supporting remote care programs by simplifying the complexities involved, allowing clinicians to focus on delivering superior patient care and achieving positive outcomes. Impilo manages patient data, provides technical support, and handles medical device logistics, enabling clinical teams to operate seamlessly.

About Impilo
Impilo empowers healthcare organizations to start and scale connected device operations in virtual care. Impilo enables the use of remote monitoring devices, supplies, and other sensors through a plug-and-play platform that includes logistics, tech-enabled services, and API infrastructure. Impilo works with various healthcare organizations, including ACOs, Medical Device Companies, Community Health Centers, and Digital Health companies. For more information, visit www.impilo.health.

