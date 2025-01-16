Impilo Expands Healthcare Monitoring Capabilities with A&D Medical and PatchRx Integrations and a New ISO 13485 Certification

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo announces strategic integrations with A&D Medical, a 50-year pioneer in healthcare monitoring, and PatchRx, an innovative medication adherence technology provider. These partnerships strengthen Impilo's remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution with enhanced cellular monitoring and medication adherence capabilities.

The A&D Medical integration introduces a cellular-enabled weight scale and blood pressure monitor that provides real-time, clinically validated data across multiple networks. This ensures reliable data transmission regardless of patient location, enabling advanced troubleshooting and enhanced remote monitoring capabilities.

"Partnering with Impilo allows us to extend the reach of our connected health solutions," said Brad Wiltz, A&D Medical - Americas Business Unit Leader. "Our cellular-enabled devices ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to accurate data, regardless of location. This collaboration is a significant step towards improving patient care and outcomes through innovative technology."

The PatchRx partnership addresses a critical healthcare challenge. It's reported that 33%-69% of medication-related hospital admissions are due to poor adherence , which has resulted in recent material increases in healthcare costs and unnecessary, preventable health expenditures. PatchRx's smart pill bottle caps transform standard prescription bottles into connected devices, enabling real-time medication adherence tracking and early intervention opportunities.

"We're excited to unite fronts with Impilo's widely integrated tech stack and open up the PatchRx technology to more patient populations," says Andrew Aertker. "Healthcare has naturally been shifting towards more vertically integrated systems and connected technologies over the past few years. This unison is a big step in continuing to set a standard for a healthier, unified, more cost-effective future."

In addition to these exciting integrations, Impilo also secured a new certification, ISO 13485 . This certification demonstrates Impilo's commitment to quality management systems specifically designed for medical devices and related services. This internationally recognized standard ensures that the company maintains comprehensive quality control processes, risk management procedures, and regulatory compliance measures throughout its operations.

For healthcare providers and enterprise partners, this certification validates Impilo's ability to consistently meet both customer needs and regulatory requirements, particularly in handling sensitive medical data and device management. This certification process involves rigorous external audits and verification of quality management systems, underlining Impilo's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in remote patient monitoring technology.

"Throughout 2024, we've strategically positioned ourselves for enterprise growth by expanding our capabilities through new device integrations and strengthening our compliance framework, including ISO 13485 certification. We're energized by the opportunities ahead and our increasing ability to support more healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes in the coming year," says Founder and CEO Josh Stein.

These integrations and certification create a unified ecosystem supporting streamlined remote monitoring, enhanced medication management, and seamless EHR integration, setting a new standard for comprehensive patient care.

About Impilo:

Impilo empowers healthcare organizations to start and scale connected device operations in virtual care. Impilo enables the use of remote monitoring devices, supplies, and other sensors through a plug-and-play platform that includes logistics, tech-enabled services, and API infrastructure. Impilo works with various healthcare organizations, including ACOs, Medical Device Companies, Community Health Centers, and Digital Health companies. For more information, visit www.impilo.health .

About A&D Medical:

Since 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. This includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and various other health monitoring devices designed for both consumer and professional use. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions on a global scale.

About PatchRx:

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically-backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform arms providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness, and to intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors.

