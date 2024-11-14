Impilo Secures $11.5 Million in Series A Funding to Transform Healthcare Access Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impilo, the digital health platform on a mission to revolutionize healthcare access from anywhere, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of an $11.5 million Series A funding round, led by Construct Capital . The round also saw participation from GC 1 Capital , One Way Ventures , 2048 Ventures , and influential strategic angels.

Impilo raises Series A to bring care everywhere. Post this Impilo's Team Members at our Philadelphia HQ

Since its inception in 2020, Impilo has rapidly positioned itself at the forefront of healthcare innovation, using cutting-edge technology to eliminate the barriers to receiving care at home. In a world where remote healthcare is no longer a luxury but a necessity, Impilo's platform is redefining the standards of care delivery. Combining state-of-the-art 4PL logistics, seamless patient support, and a powerful data connectivity infrastructure, Impilo empowers healthcare providers to offer top-tier care from the comfort of patients' homes. With its integrated ecosystem of connected devices, diagnostics, and medical supplies, Impilo delivers a fully white-labeled solution that brings the clinic directly to the patient.

"This funding is a game-changer for us," said Josh Stein, CEO of Impilo. "It will allow us to supercharge our growth, expand our footprint across the provider and payer sectors, and continue to innovate on a platform that makes high-quality healthcare more accessible than ever. We are deeply grateful to our investors and team members who share our vision for a future where healthcare is no longer confined to physical locations, but is available anytime, anywhere."

The Series A investment will fuel Impilo's next phase of expansion, enabling the company to enhance its technology infrastructure, scale its go-to-market operations in new regions, and refine its user experience. Impilo is also set to launch new at-home offerings, further expanding its ability to transform how care is delivered.

Alex Iskold, General Partner at 2048 Ventures and Impilo's first investor, commented: "We've long believed that real-time, at-home patient monitoring is the future, and Impilo is building the foundational infrastructure to make that vision a reality. Josh and the team are truly changing the game in healthcare, and we couldn't be more excited to continue supporting them as they lead this revolution."

Dayna Grayson, General Partner at Construct Capital, added: "At Construct Capital, we're passionate about backing companies that are reimagining the future of industries. Impilo is a perfect example of that. Their groundbreaking approach to integrating logistics, data, and real-time patient monitoring will reshape the future of at-home care—and we're honored to partner with them to bring this transformative vision to life."

With this significant funding milestone, Impilo is primed for exponential growth and is more determined than ever to drive the future of healthcare delivery, making world-class care accessible to millions of patients nationwide.

About Impilo

Impilo is a digital health platform committed to breaking down the barriers to healthcare by enabling care anywhere. For more information, visit www.impilo.health .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Ebling

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Impilo