Implementing AIOps: Blueprint for Enhanced IT Operations and Business Efficiency Published by Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint provides IT leaders with the essential tools and strategies to effectively integrate AIOps into their IT framework, enhancing operational efficiency and predictive capabilities. The firm's research blueprint aims to align IT operations more closely with business goals, enabling organizations to respond proactively to the demands of a dynamic technological environment.

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As IT systems become increasingly complex, the integration of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) is becoming more critical than ever for streamlining operations. Info-Tech Research Group's newly released blueprint, Deploy AIOps to Improve IT Operations, provides IT leaders with a strategic approach to integrating AIOps within IT functions. This research is designed to help IT leaders harness the power of AI to enhance operational efficiency, predict system disruptions, and align IT operations with broader business goals.

"CEOs often find their IT departments very expensive and hesitate to adopt technology into their businesses. Other business leaders cannot keep up with the pace of improving technology, which can cause them to fall behind the competition," says Mahmoud Ramin, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Given the extremely high speed of technology since the emergence of generative AI, business leaders get overwhelmed and, in many cases, confused about what innovative technology they should select to transform their businesses."

Info-Tech's research emphasizes the need for IT leaders to evolve their current practices. With the introduction of AIOps, IT departments have a unique opportunity to transition from a support role to becoming essential business influencers. The firm's blueprint outlines a roadmap for deploying AIOps that not only addresses operational disruptions but also tightly aligns IT efforts with broader business goals, further helping to position IT as a key contributor to organizational success.

"On the other side of the coin are IT leaders who want their business leaders' buy-in to technology," adds Ramin. "The IT leaders want to transition from firefighting mode and become proactive, but increasing end-user expectations and technology troubles prohibit them from implementing AI into their processes. Just like business leaders, they are overwhelmed with multiple use cases, which makes decision-making challenging."

As outlined in Info-Tech's Deploy AIOps to Improve IT Operations blueprint, Exponential IT is a long-term transformation plan executed through a series of initiatives that are undertaken alongside an existing IT strategy. The firm's research advises that it is not a side project, nor will it be the only focus of the IT organization, which must continue to keep the lights on and deliver on its mission and annual strategy. An Exponential IT roadmap must, therefore, be embedded into an IT strategy roadmap, with a focus on the initiatives that most align with the organization's goals and strategy each year.

The latest blueprint from Info-Tech outlines the following framework that IT leaders can use for deploying AIOps to improve IT operations:

1. Assess AIOps Readiness

1.1. Assess the current state and identify gaps in the following five areas:

Governance: AIOps policies, standards, and documentation to minimize risk and maximize benefits. Data: Data strategy and management to avoid "garbage in, garbage out." Skills: Job descriptions and competencies to ensure knowledge transfer and enhance deployment. Processes: Documented AI processes to streamline use case selection, prioritization, and implementation. Tool Set: Technology and innovative approaches to build and run AI infrastructure.



1.2. Discover automation use cases:

Look at all IT operations holistically when building the strategy, but don't automate all processes. It's best to start with the use cases that provide affected stakeholders with the real benefits of AI, then expand AI throughout IT.



2. Identify and Prioritize Valuable Use Cases

2.1. Evaluate AIOps core features with other players in the market and their offerings.

2.2. Align and prioritize AI capabilities using a use-case prioritization matrix.

2.3. Develop skill sets.

3. Implement and Deploy AIOps Solution

3.1. Plan a pilot deployment.

3.2. Monitor and improve usability.

3.3. Extend and enhance capabilities.

IT leaders are faced with the crucial task of adapting and guiding their organizations through transformative changes. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights the critical steps needed to align IT capabilities with emerging technologies. By fostering an Exponential IT mindset, leaders can ensure their organizations not only navigate but also thrive amid technological disruptions, paving the way for enhanced innovation, growth, and competitive advantage.

