Implus LLC Announces New Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implus LLC, the market leader in athletic, fitness and outdoor accessories, today announced that it has appointed Kyle Macemore as Chief Financial Officer.

Kyle will lead the company's global finance, accounting, and legal practices. As CFO, Kyle will drive the delivery of the company's near term business objectives, partner the global leadership team to manage risk and compliance, and strengthen the company's long term growth and financial performance.

"I am pleased to welcome Kyle to our leadership team," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a diverse skill set to the company including strong analytics, communication, leadership, and project management abilities. I am confident he will be a valuable partner in helping us unlock value creation and sharpening the company's performance."

Kyle has 25 years of finance, accounting, and operational experience in private equity and publicly traded corporations. He is joining Implus from LMG Holdings, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and elevated his teams by implementing real-time analytics to help drive more profitable decisions throughout the enterprise. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Charles & Colvard. He holds a Master of Accounting from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

"I am excited to join the talented leadership team at Implus," said Kyle. "Implus has a portfolio of impressive, industry leading brands and I look forward to working with the team further strengthen the company's financial growth."

Kyle will report to Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer and serve on Implus' Executive Committee.

About Implus

Implus is home to more than 20 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and medical categories. As an industry leader in fitness and footwear accessories, Implus is committed to helping people live healthy and active lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets and in 70 countries around the world. Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include SKLZ®, TriggerPoint™, Balega®, Harbinger®, RockTape®, Sof Sole®, Spenco® and Yaktrax®. To learn more, please visit Implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC

Related Links

www.implus.com

