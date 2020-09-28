Implus LLC Announces New Chief Information Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Implus LLC, the market leader in athletic, fitness and outdoor accessories, today announced that it has appointed Gwen Moilanen-Kollar as Chief Information Officer.

Gwen will lead the planning and implementation of all management and reporting systems, including practice management systems, client operations and internal communications. She will partner with Senior Leadership to develop and drive information technology strategies across the organization critical for efficient operations, business development and long-term strategic success.

"Gwen brings a wealth of experience in executing cross-functional technology platforms within the retail and consumer sector," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer. "She will play a vital role in the global transformation of our digital eCommerce and technology systems across the enterprise, and we are excited to have her join the company."

Prior to joining Implus, Gwen was the Vice President, Corporate Systems at Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. She previously held leadership roles at Sears Holdings Corporation. Gwen has led implementations of high-volume applications and systems across multiple business functions including Master Data Management (MDM), Digital Merchandising, Finance, Operations and Workforce Management. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

"I am thrilled to join the talented leadership team at Implus," said Gwen. "I look forward to working with the team to deliver technology solutions to enable strategic growth, and to foster a high-performing application/infrastructure environment to further strengthen the company."

Gwen will report to Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer and serve on Implus' Executive Committee.

About Implus

Implus is home to more than 20 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and medical categories. As an industry leader in fitness and footwear accessories, Implus is committed to helping people live healthy and active lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets and in 70 countries around the world. Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include SKLZ®, TriggerPoint™, Balega®, Harbinger®, RockTape®, Sof Sole®, Spenco® and Yaktrax®. To learn more, please visit Implus.com.

