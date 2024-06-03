Sport-Brella Launches Suncave Shelter

DURHAM, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport-Brella, the leading brand of outdoor shelter solutions, is excited to expand its product assortment with a new unique sun shelter, the Suncave.

Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "The Suncave is the latest addition to Sport-Brella's line of high-quality and innovative shelters that aim to enhance the outdoor experience for everyone. When using this product, customers can soak up every moment outdoors while staying protected from various weather elements, making time spent outside even better."

The Sport-Brella Suncave is a ground-level shelter featuring walls on three sides and a floor-to-ceiling opening for easy entry and exit.

The Suncave is a ground-level shelter that is ideal for beach-goers, campers, hikers and sports fans who want to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the sun. Like a cave, it has walls on three sides and a floor-to-ceiling opening for easy entry and exit. It also has a flexible floor extension that serves as a ground cover for a comfortable place to sit, or it can be lifted and attached to the sides of the structure's opening to create a completely private space.

The Suncave is easy to set up and provides UPF 50+ protection which is the maximum sun protective rating achievable for fabrics. It retails for $119.99 and is available to purchase on Amazon.

About Sport-Brella

Born amidst the radiant sunshine of Southern California, Sport-Brella is dedicated to bringing friends, families, and teams together in outside spaces, all while keeping everyone comfortably sheltered from the sun. We protect venturesome groups from the elements with shelters that rapidly deploy and intuitively pack up so you can stay mobile as you transition from one activity to the next. Learn more at www.sportbrella.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more about Michael Polk and Implus leadership, please visit https://www.implus.com/leadership/. To learn more about Implus, please visit https://www.implus.com.

SOURCE Implus LLC