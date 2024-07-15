Sport-Brella Launches Sol-Breeze Shelter

DURHAM, N.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport-Brella, the leading brand of high-quality outdoor shelter solutions, is launching a new unique sun shelter, the Sol-Breeze. The Sol-Breeze features a stretchable canopy that attaches to vertical poles, allowing families and groups to adjust their level of shade while spending the day at the beach.

The Sport-Brella Sol-Breeze is an open-walled shelter that provides full visibility with overhead coverage.

Michael Polk , Chief Executive Officer of Implus, said, "The Sport-Brella Sol-Breeze is for beach goers who want to enjoy their day on the shore taking in the scenery while staying protected from the sun. Its innovative design provides families and friend groups with exceptional all-day solar protection while allowing them to enjoy full 360-degree views of the beach."

The Sol-Breeze is an open-walled shelter that allows for unrestricted airflow and visibility so beach enthusiasts can enjoy the sand, surf and cool breezes of the shoreline while staying protected from the sun overhead. The shade is designed to float in the breeze, and it comes with corner pockets that can be filled with sand to keep it anchored throughout the day. When not in use, the Sol-Breeze is compact and lightweight, making for effortless transportation from home or car to the beach.

The Sol-Breeze is easy to set up and provides UPF 50+ protection, the highest sun protective rating achievable for fabrics. It is available in two sizes and can be purchased on Amazon:

About Sport-Brella

Born amidst the radiant sunshine of Southern California, Sport-Brella is dedicated to bringing friends, families, and teams together in outside spaces, all while keeping everyone comfortably sheltered from the sun. We protect venturesome groups from the elements with shelters that rapidly deploy and intuitively pack up so you can stay mobile as you transition from one activity to the next. Learn more at www.sportbrella.com .

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more about Michael Polk and Implus leadership, please visit https://www.implus.com/leadership/ . To learn more about Implus, please visit https://www.implus.com .

SOURCE Implus LLC