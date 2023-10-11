IMPORTANT ALERT FOR MGM GUESTS AND REWARDS PROGRAM MEMBERS: Your Personal Information May Be at Risk Due to Recent MGM Data Breach

News provided by

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information of millions of customers of casino operator MGM Resorts International. Affected hotels and casinos may include the MGM Grand, Aria, Bellagio, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, New York-New York, Park MGM, Signature at MGM Grand, and Vdara.

After a long history of lax cybersecurity, on or around September 10, 2023, MGM allegedly suffered a massive cyber-attack, in which a group of teens and young adults known as "Scattered Spider" infiltrated its systems by impersonating an MGM employee. As a result, the cybercriminal group was allegedly able to download over six terabytes of data from MGM's systems. They then reportedly demanded a ransom be paid in cryptocurrency.

This is not MGM's first data breach. In 2019, the company experienced another massive data breach, in which the personal information of over 142 million of its customers was sold on the dark web because of its negligent data security practices.

Although it is not yet confirmed exactly what information was taken in the current data breach, the stolen data likely includes the full names, dates of birth, addresses, driver's licenses, passport numbers, and social security numbers of MGM's customers, including members of its rewards program. As a result, MGM's customers have likely been exposed to increased risks of fraud, identity theft, and other misuse of their personally identifiable information ("PII").

If you were a customer of MGM's hotels or casinos (or a member of MGM's Rewards program) before September 11, 2023, you may be affected by the breach. Accordingly, you may be owed money damages and an injunction requiring changes to MGM's cybersecurity practices.

If you were a MGM customer or rewards program member and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/mgm.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: +1.415.788.4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Also from this source

IMPORTANT ALERT FOR CAESARS REWARDS PROGRAM MEMBERS: Your Personal Information May Be at Risk Due to Recent Data Breach

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information of millions of customers of casino operator Caesars...

PRIVACY ALERT: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP Law Firm Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Impacting More Than 460,000 Individuals

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP concerning a data breach of its...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.