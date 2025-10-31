PRIVACY ALERT: Conduent Business Services, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 10 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 10,515,849 individuals affiliated with clients of Conduent Business Services, LLC ("Conduent"), a New Jersey-based company that provides a range of back-office services, including printing, mailing, document processing, payment integrity services, and other support services to government agencies and healthcare organizations.

On January 13, 2025, Conduent was made aware of unauthorized access to its network between October 21, 2024, and January 13, 2025. The following clients of Conduent have been impacted by the breach: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (BCBS Montana), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), Humana, Premera Blue Cross, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, and Oklahoma Human Services. It remains unclear if other Conduent clients were impacted by the breach.

Although the breach began in October 2024, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and Oklahoma Human Services did not notify impacted individuals until January 2025, and Conduent, BCBS Montana, BCBSTX, and Premera did not notify all affected individuals until on or around October 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, treatment information, and claims information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Conduent's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Conduent and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/conduentbusinessservices .

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP