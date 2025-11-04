PRIVACY ALERT: University of Pennsylvania Under Investigation for Data Breach of 1.2 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 1.2 million students, alumni, and donors affiliated with University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ("UPenn").

The threat actor behind the attack told BleepingComputer that it gained full access to an employee's PennKey SSO account, allowing access to UPenn's VPN, Salesforce data, Qlik analytics platform, SAP business intelligence system, and SharePoint files. The unauthorized actor claimed to obtain access to at least 1.7 gigabytes of the following data from UPenn students, alumni, and donors: names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, estimated net worth, donation history, and demographic details such as religion, race, and sexual orientation.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy.

