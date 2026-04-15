IMPORTANT CHANGE COMING FOR SOME MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES

NEW ID NUMBERS BEING ISSUED, BENEFITS REMAIN THE SAME

RECIPIENTS NEED TO LOOK OUT FOR FRAUD

ALBANY, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1.3 million Americans across the United States will, for the first time, be reissued Medicare ID cards with new ID numbers, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and beneficiaries are being warned to look out for numerous frauds warns the New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide).

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide and New York's grantee/administrator for the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), a Federal Program which is the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse, advises Seniors, "They may get a new Medicare card in the mail with a new ID number by April 14, 2026 and it's imperative that they know that though their benefits will not change, their old number will no longer work after they receive the new card."

StateWide and the SMP cautions Seniors to be aware of:

Potential confusion when visiting doctors or pharmacies.

Claims being denied or delayed if an old number is used.

Insurance applications being put on hold.

What Seniors should do:

Open all mail – Don't ignore letters from CMS, look for the official Centers for Medicaid and Medicare logo.

Start using new cards right away when instructed. Share the new number with current doctors and providers.

Check all MSN (Medicare Summary Notices) for errors.

And be on alert for scams:

Scammers may claim Seniors need to "verify" or "activate" the new Medicare number — this is a red flag. Medicare will NOT call, text, or email asking for the new number.

Do NOT give Medicare numbers to unknown callers. Only trust information from official CMS mailings.



Alavarez concluded, "If Seniors have any questions about their Medicare card or notice charges for services not received, call the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-333-4374. SMP counselors are available to help with any questions concerning the new cards or any other Medicare issues."

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.