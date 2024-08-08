Impossibly close to Dallas, one elegant farm offers 120+ acres of peace, a pond, luxury living and Instagram-worthy views -- including of where the Cowboys and Rangers play

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer the unique Cedar Hill Farm, a combination residential estate and farm in Cedar Hill, Texas — just 15 minutes southwest of downtown Dallas — with magnificent 20-mile views from atop the county's highest point. The main home's back porch overlooks Joe Pool Lake, just part of a sweeping vista that includes the two major sports stadiums in Arlington. The farm's 124+/- acres offer pastureland, native grasses, deep ravines, thick woods teeming with wildlife, a sparkling pond and spring-fed creeks, while civility comes in the form of the custom home, a handsome garage/apartment building and a classic barn.

So close to Dallas, an elegant farm offers luxury living and oh-wow views — including of where the Dallas Cowboys play Post this Impossibly close to Dallas, Cedar Hill Farm offers 120+ acres of peace, a pond, luxury living and Instagram-worthy views — including of where the Cowboys and Rangers play. Cedar Hill Farm, at 1665 West Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Arriving at the property is transportive, with its gated entrance and long paved drive, which winds past the pond, through the woods and up to the welcoming stone home. Built in 2004 and nearly 2,800 square feet, its luxuries include a vaulted-ceiling great room with wood trusses and a stone fireplace; a gourmet kitchen with a center island; a study with a fireplace; and three spacious bedrooms, including the sequestered primary suite with its spa-like bath. The covered rear porch offers those majestic views of the lake, the woods and beyond — truly stupendous 20-mile vistas that include AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. It is one of the most special views in the county.

Steps away from the home, the two-story garage matches the house with its stone walls and standing-seam roof and offers spaces for four vehicles, a climate-controlled workshop and a second-floor apartment. The equipment barn, near one of the farm's pastures and working pens, features board-and-batten siding, a metal roof, concrete floors, large sliding doors and a half bath.

There are three entrances to the property: the gated entrance (1665 West Belt Line Road); a secondary entrance (1740 West Belt Line Road); and a private drive (off Mansfield Road). Superbly located, Cedar Hill Farm is just west of the town of Cedar Hill, minutes from growing Dallas and Fort Worth and has easy access to both Dallas Love Field and DFW International airports. Joe Pool Lake and nearby parks provide endless recreational opportunities.

Cedar Hill Farm is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. For more information, including the price, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/listing/zdt2hk/1665-w.-belt-line-road-cedar-hill-tx-75104/

LINK TO VIDEO

https://vimeo.com/993718253

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty