IMPREMEDIA'S NEW VOTER RESOURCE EMPOWERS AND EDUCATES HISPANIC VOTERS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impremedia, publisher of some of the largest Spanish-language daily newspapers across the United States, has launched Tu Voto, Tu Futuro , a resource to increase voter registration and turnout and empower the Hispanic community to participate in the democratic process. As part of Remezcla Media Group by My Code, the most culturally connected & largest minority-owned Hispanic media group, Impremedia is elevating its socially responsible initiatives with this resource for Hispanic voters.

With the growing influence of the Hispanic vote in U.S. elections and the trend towards political digital information consumption, especially among younger demographics, there's a need for targeted engagement and education efforts tailored to the Hispanic community. Tu Voto, Tu Futuro will engage with Hispanic voters, with a focus on young and first-time voters, as well as those who have faced barriers to participation in voting systems.

Tu Voto, Tu Futuro features an AI-powered conversational bot, InfoVoto, specifically designed for Spanish-speaking voters, combining official data at the Federal and State level with rich editorial content while using advanced natural language processing in Spanish to break down complex election information, ensuring accessibility and accuracy. The tool is available in all Impremedia news sites, including La Opinión, El Diario, and La Raza, in addition to Tu Voto, Tu Futuro. InfoVoto was made possible in part by a grant from the Transformation Tech program, funded by the Google News Initiative and organized by the Fund for Equity in Local News (FELN).

This resource was inspired by research that revealed Hispanic voters have historically shown lower turnout rates compared to White and Asian voters, while projected to account for 14.7% of all eligible voters this election cycle, a new high, according to a Pew Research Center Report about Hispanic voters.

The platform serves as a vital resource and addresses civic engagement barriers, engaging users who are not traditionally engaged voters, providing them with accessible and reliable information, helping raise awareness and encouraging greater participation among those who might otherwise be left out of the conversation.

"Empowering and elevating Hispanic communities has always been at the root of what we do," said Iván Adaime, President, Impremedia. "Through Tu Voto, Tu Futuro, we're addressing the critical need for increased Hispanic voter engagement and turnout ahead of significant elections – both encouraging and giving them the power for their voices to be heard regardless of political affiliation."

This resource will be available throughout this election cycle and support future elections by continuing to offer essential information and tools to facilitate informed and active voters including polling location finders, electoral dates, educational articles, videos, infographics and more.

